Grammy-Winning R&B Artist PJ Morton Grace The Stage At The Parker This August

Fresh off a new album, five-time Grammy-winning R&B artist PJ Morton brings his soulful sounds to the stage along with rising music sensation That Girl Lay Lay and comedic tour de force Desi Banks at the Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker this August.

Part of the TD Bank Jazz Series, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and AEG Presents PJ Morton: Cape Town To Cairo Tour with special guest The Caveman on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. With gospel roots and the pop prowess he honed as a member of Maroon 5, PJ Morton is a five-time Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, performer and producer who has performed at New Orleans Jazz Fest, The Kennedy Center, Roots Picnic and Newport Jazz Fest. His new album “Cape Town to Cairo” is a collection of sonically-sprawling songs he created in 30 days throughout South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt. Of the album, Essence writes, “the soul of Africa pulses through every note he plays and every word he sings.” Featuring collaborations with Fireboy DML, Mádé Kuti, Asa, Ndabo Zulu, and Soweto Spiritual Singers, as well as additional producers including P.Priime and The Cavemen, his own live band and local musicians, Morton expresses his feelings and experiences of Africa through songs showcasing the countries' native genres as well as Morton's innate, stylistic instincts. “Cape Town to Cairo” marks Morton's first album since 2022's “Watch The Sun,” which featured collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Nas, JoJo, Wale, Jill Scott, Alex Isley and more.

Nickelodeon's talented star and rising music sensation comes to The Parker when the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and AEG Presents That Girl Lay Lay: Growing Pains Tour on Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m. In her highly anticipated first headline tour following the success of her hit Nickelodeon series and chart-topping music releases, Lay Lay is ready to take the stage and captivate audiences with her electrifying performances. The Growing Pains tour promises to be an unforgettable experience showcasing Lay Lay's incredible talent, infectious energy, and undeniable stage presence. Fans can expect a dynamic and engaging show that highlights Lay Lay's growth as an artist and her ability to connect with audiences of all ages. She brings her unique blend of catchy hooks, empowering lyrics, and high-energy performances to create an unforgettable night for fans.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and AEG Presents Desi Banks: The Purpose Chaser Tour as part of the Truist Comedy Series on Saturday, August 24 at 8 p.m. Banks is the ultimate triple threat, and actor, stand-up comedian, and entrepreneur who is taking the entertainment world by storm. Known for his razor-sharp wit and hilarious comedic timing, Banks has amassed more than 15 million fans across various platforms and is swiftly becoming a household name, having caught the attention of legends in comedy, most notably Kevin Hart, who publicly praised Banks as the "next great" talent. A prolific content creator, Banks has produced more than 3,500 original videos to date and has created a platform for aspiring actors and creators to share creative, compelling content with the world. A bona fide superstar and tour de force, Banks has worked with Ludacris and 21 Savage and has toured with heavyweights like Mike Epps, Deray Davis, Kountry Wayne, Gary Owens, Lavell Crawford and more.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of The Parker. Buy tickets online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; and in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker is located in Holiday Park at 707 N.E. Eighth St. in Fort Lauderdale. The Parker is an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, which provides programming and management of the facility. The performance season at The Parker is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation.

About The Parker

The Parker is Fort Lauderdale's iconic, heritage theater presenting concerts, comedy, dance, family fare and more. Beautifully renovated in 2021, The Parker offers audiences enhanced entertainment and hospitality experiences. The neo-classical Lillian S. Wells Hall features outstanding acoustics, unobstructed sightlines, wide rows and continental seating. The grand S. Donald Sussman Lobby, Bernie Peck's Bar, the intimate Haller Club, and the private members' lounge, The Place To Be, provide ample opportunities for audiences to enjoy culture, cocktails and conversation with every visit to the theater. For more information, visit ParkerPlayhouse.com

