Florida Grand Opera Appoints Pablo Mielgo as Music Director

Florida Grand Opera (FGO) has announced the appointment of internationally acclaimed conductor Pablo Mielgo as its new Music Director. Working in close collaboration with Maria Todaro, General Director and CEO of FGO, Mielgo will lead the creation of Florida Grand Opera’s own resident orchestra—a bold move that reaffirms the company’s commitment to musical excellence and marks a powerful new era for one of the country’s oldest and most storied cultural institutions.

Together, Todaro and Mielgo are building on 83 years of operatic legacy. FGO has long served as a launchpad for world-renowned talent—Luciano Pavarotti famously made his U.S. debut with the company. For decades, Florida Grand Opera was known as the gateway to the Americas—a place where artists from across the globe came to introduce themselves to American audiences and make operatic history. Now, that legacy is being rekindled with renewed vigor, vision, and leadership.

“Bringing Pablo on board is part of a larger strategy to restore FGO to its rightful place on the international stage,” said Maria Todaro. “He shares our belief that a great opera company must be built upon a strong and unified orchestra. Together, we will shape an institution that uplifts singers, inspires audiences, and honors our rich past while moving boldly into the future.”

Mielgo’s credentials are impeccable. He has worked closely with Sir Colin Davis, Daniel Barenboim, James Conlon, and Claudio Abbado, bringing a wealth of experience and a global perspective. In the opera field, he collaborates regularly with many of the most iconic names in opera, such as Nadine Sierra, Juan Diego Flórez, Pretty Yende, Sondra Radvanovsky, and Anna Netrebko.

Pablo, known for his symphonic and lyrical versatility, has conducted orchestras around the world. Since 2014, he has served as Music Director of the Balearic Symphony Orchestra—one of Spain’s leading ensembles—where he will soon inaugurate 'Caja de Música,' one of the most modern, versatile, and technologically advanced auditoriums in Europe.

As Music Director, Mielgo will work under the artistic leadership of Todaro to recruit musicians, develop the orchestra’s identity, and shape the musical future of FGO from the ground up.

The launch of a dedicated orchestra will not only elevate the company’s productions but also restore an essential element of operatic tradition—a core ensemble of musicians who bring cohesion, artistry, and soul to every performance.

