FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS to be Presented at Lake Worth Playhouse

"From 8 Tracks to Livestreams" is a journey of genres, from our parents' music to the soundtracks of our youth, shifting to our children's music, and beyond. The times and the tunes have evolved right alongside the advances in our sound sources: from the radio to the jukebox, from the 8 tracks in the family car, to the streaming devices in our homes. Meri hopes you will travel with her on this special, musical road trip through the decades, with music from Carolyn Leigh and Cy Coleman to Brandi Carlile and Brandy Clark. Backed by local favorite, Jeff McDonell, this is sure to be a joyride you don't want to miss! Meri Ziev is finally returning to The Stonzek Theatre at Lake Worth Playhouse.

Meri Ziev is a vocalist who spent her younger years in the suburbs of New York. Now that she is a Floridian, she misses the seasonal changes of Fall. Meri went on a quest to find the subtle ways she can tell it is Autumn down here. Clue 1: Trader Joe's sells the last of their Ube Mochi Pancake Mix. Clue 2: Meri starts craving Pumpkin Spiced coffee. Clue 3: She notices that the leaves don't change colors, but the license plates do! Welcome back, Snowbirds... Clue 4: Meri mounts a new cabaret show! This time, before taking "From 8 Tracks to Livestreams" up to NYC where she will visit her two children - also former LWPH performers - seek amber colored leaves and cooler air, she is thrilled to bring a preview of this labor of love to the Stonzek Theatre black-box stage! Ziev is President and Co-Founder of South Florida Cabaret Singers. www.meriziev.com

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 11, 2025. Tickets are $25 plus a single $5 service fee per: order

