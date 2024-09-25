Experience CHROMA 2024 in the Lucid Design District in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This December, as Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2024 draw art enthusiasts from around the world, Lucid Design District invites travelers to experience CHROMA 2024. Located in the heart of the Miami Design District-an area renowned as Miami's premier luxury retail destination and a hub of world-class restaurants, cultural events, and public art exhibitions-CHROMA 2024 offers visitors an unparalleled opportunity to dive deep into the city's vibrant, multiethnic art scene. The Opening Reception will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Free with RSVP. Lucid Design District, 10 NE 41 St., Miami, FL 33137. info@luciddesigndistrict.com.

Cultural Immersion Through Art: A Unique Miami Experience

For travelers seeking a true cultural immersion, CHROMA 2024 presents an ideal destination. The exhibition showcases the diverse influences that define Miami, offering an art experience that connects visitors with the city's rich cultural tapestry. Through a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, textile, wearable art, and large-scale murals, CHROMA 2024 invites visitors to explore and engage with art in a way that is both memorable and deeply connected to the local culture.

"CHROMA 2024 is not just an exhibition; it's an invitation to explore Miami's artistic soul. We aim to provide a transformative experience for visitors, allowing them to connect with the city through the powerful medium of art. The diverse collection this year reflects the multicultural essence of Miami, making it a must-visit during Art Week," - Payal Tak, Owner and participating artist, Lucid Design District

Art as a Destination: A Must-Visit During Miami Art Week

CHROMA 2024 positions itself as a must-visit destination for art lovers and culture seekers alike. The exhibition's eclectic mix of mediums provides a dynamic and diverse experience, ensuring that there is something to captivate every visitor. Whether it's the intricate details of a sculptural piece or the vibrant energy of a large-scale mural, the exhibition offers a feast for the senses that extends beyond the traditional art gallery experience.

Kevin M. Fletcher's work, for instance, brings the vibrancy of street art indoors, making it accessible in a way that allows travelers to take a piece of Miami's urban culture home with them. His mixed-media paintings and murals, deeply influenced by his architectural background, offer a striking blend of geometry, color, and emotion, capturing the essence of Miami's diverse identities.

Sustainable Travel and Art: A Fusion of Eco-Conscious Values

In a world increasingly conscious of sustainability, CHROMA 2024 resonates with travelers who prioritize eco-conscious values. The exhibition highlights sustainable practices in art, particularly through the works of artists like Heather Lynn and Mónica Avayou.

Heather Lynn's large-scale abstract paintings are not only visually striking but also environmentally conscious. She upcycles natural elements such as sand, grass, and clay, along with found industrial materials, to create rich textures on her canvases. Additionally, Lynn incorporates ethically sourced organic crystals, stones, and recycled glass into her work, infusing her pieces with a unique energy and a connection to the earth. Her innovative use of these materials reflects a deep commitment to sustainability, making her art a powerful statement on the intersection of nature and creativity.

Mónica Avayou's textile art, crafted from recycled plastic bags and fibers, not only reflects her commitment to environmentalism but also explores deeper themes of identity and sustainability. "For me, the creative process is about giving new life to materials that might otherwise be discarded. By transforming these materials into art, I hope to inspire others to see beauty and potential in the everyday objects around us, and to think critically about how we interact with our environment," says Avayou. Her pieces are a testament to the power of art to inspire change, making her work a perfect fit for travelers who seek to support sustainable practices in every aspect of their journeys.

Wearable Art as a Luxury Collectible: Bringing Home a Piece of Miami

For those looking to take a tangible piece of Miami back home, Jeannie B. Cidel's wearable art offers a perfect blend of fashion and fine art. Her JCIDEL collection, featuring exclusive handbag designs infused with commissioned abstract artwork, allows travelers to carry a piece of Miami's creative spirit with them wherever they go. Each handbag, crafted with the finest materials and produced by elite Italian artisans, is more than just an accessory-it's a walking piece of art, a unique luxury collectible that embodies the essence of Miami's art scene.

Exhibition Information: CHROMA 2024

Opening Reception:

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 | 4:00 - 7:00 pm | Free with RSVP

Location: Lucid Design District, 10 NE 41 St., Miami, FL 33137

Exhibition Dates:

December 3 - December 17, 2024

Gallery Hours:

11 am - 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Additional hours by appointment.

For more information or to RSVP, visit www.LucidDesignDistrict.com or contact info@luciddesigndistrict.com.

Featured Artists

The exhibition will feature a diverse group of artists, including:

Alejandra Stier (Argentina)

Andres Lopez Del Castillo (Colombia)

Carina Dur (Argentina)

Dariana Arias (Washington D.C.)

Emilie Gosselin (Canada)

Graciela Durand Pauli (Argentina)

Graciela Montich, Curator (Argentina)

Heather Lynn (Washington D.C.)

Jeannie B. Cidel (Miami)

Kevin M. Fletcher (Miami)

Maria Boneo (Argentina)

Mónica Avayou (Miami)

Nelson Delgado (Houston)

Nimi Trehan (Potomac)

Paula Izzo (Brazil)

Payal Tak, Owner (Miami)

Raquel Chomer (Argentina)

Robert Frankel (Chicago)

Sandra de Souza-Peixoto (Miami)

Simi Bhandari (Germantown)

Comments