Entr'Acte Theatrix' AVENUE Q to Open At Actor's Rep In West Palm Beach

Entr'acte Theatrix' first production of 2025 will be Avenue Q, the ‘triple crown' (Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book) Tony Award-winning musical that is ‘part flesh, part felt and packed with heart'. The production will run from March 6 – 16 in the Bhetty Waldron Theatre at Actor's Rep in West Palm Beach.

A truly unique show that ran for over 6 years on Broadway, Avenue Q (the musical that bested Wicked at the 2004 Tonys) focuses on recent college graduate, Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that although the residents seem nice, it's clear this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. The show addresses adult issues with humor, empathy, monsters, and music.

Director Carlo Sabusap (who will also take on the role of Trekkie Monster in the production) has cast Esqui as Princeton and Rod, Elizabeth Robinson as Kate Monster, Elijah Pestana as Nicky, Greg Halmos as Brian, Rose Foster as Christmas Eve, Sarah Romeo as Gary Coleman, Ariel Hodgetts as Lucy and Bad Idea Bear, and Sarah Kenny as Bad Idea Bear, Mrs. Thistletwat, and others.

Avenue Q's Musical Director is Aaliyah Moin. Elizabeth Southwell will serve as the production's Technical Director and Lighting Designer, Jaycie Cohen is the Sound Engineer, and Jason Fisher doubles as the show's Stage Manager and Assistant Director.

“We are yet again at one of those times in our history when we need some levity in the world,” Director Sabusap says. “The current economic and political climate, for some, is rough. I think we need to bring some light into our lives, and Avenue Q is definitely one of the best ways to remind ourselves that even when the times get tough, we must remember to laugh.



“I feel like Avenue Q is one of those shows that reaches deep down inside of everyone, the comedy comes from us finding the ridiculous in the mundane, an experience that all of us go through as we grow up,” he continues. “The puppets give us the comfort food of childlike wonder while the subject matter pulls us into those relatable situations that we as adults have experienced. Although the cast is primarily young adults, they know and can express the experiences presented in the show. They're all talented, hard-working, and very funny. Avenue Q comes with the unique challenge that most other musical theater shows don't have, in that when you're on stage with the puppet, you're acting twice. You're not only expressing and emoting your own physical body, but also this seemingly inanimate object which they can magically bring to life. I'm sure that audiences will find this one to be side-hurtingly funny. Whether you're looking for your purpose in life, a reason to get out of your house, in search of crude humor, Avenue Q is definitely the best bet!”



“This is our first production at Bob Carter's Actor's Workshop,” says Entr'Acte Theatrix founder and Executive Producer Vicki Halmos. “The space is perfect for us – it's small and intimate, with just the right number of seats. (And there's lots of parking available!) Avenue Q is one of our favorite shows,” she continues. “It allows our actors the opportunity to stretch their skill sets – working with these puppets takes discipline and strength – mental and physical. It's funny, and clever, and yet it packs a number of important messages concerning personal relationships, discrimination against people who are different, and the truths about learning to be an adult.

