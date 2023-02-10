Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Diina Tamm & Valev Laube's DAWN TILL DUSK to Tour to Florida, Maryland & More

Diina Tamm & Valev Laube's DAWN TILL DUSK to Tour to Florida, Maryland & More

This awe-inspiring and immersive show explores the cultural roots and traditions of Estonian folklore.

Feb. 10, 2023  

The multidisciplinary performance, "Dawn till Dusk," produced and directed by Estonian-born artists, Diina Tamm and Valev Laube, has announced its first tour dates of 2023.

This awe-inspiring and immersive show explores the cultural roots and traditions of Estonian folklore, incorporating traditional and contemporary dance and music, with the occasional inclusion of digitized Estonian archival instrumental recordings dating back to the early 20th century.

Inspired by the success of the sold-out premiere performance at the New York Estonian House on June 4, 2022, "Dawn till Dusk" offers audiences the chance to experience a year in the life of Estonian culture through mystical rituals and folklore, painting a vivid picture of cultural and societal practices that still shape the cultural legacy of the Estonian people. The tour kickstarts in Lantana, Florida on February 25, as part of the EV 105 Celebration organized by the Estonian National Association of South Florida, followed by a performance in Rockville, Maryland on March 4 as part of the 60th Anniversary of the Washington Estonian Society and 50th Anniversary of Pillerkaar event, organized by the Washington Estonian Society.

Diina Tamm & Valev Laube's DAWN TILL DUSK to Tour to Florida, Maryland & More

The show features four talented dancers and two musicians, led by Diina Tamm (dance, choreography, and stage direction) and Valev Laube (violin, music direction, and design), with Victoria Vikström (dance), Pavel Kurylo (dance), Corry J. Ethridge (dance), Joe Tucker (keyboard, percussions) and Charlie Rauh (guitar) rounding out the cast. "Dawn till Dusk" takes audiences on a journey through a year in life, as told through folk calendar traditions, and delves into the tales of mystic rituals and folklore, illuminating the relationship between Estonian mythology and the natural world.

Diina Tamm & Valev Laube's DAWN TILL DUSK to Tour to Florida, Maryland & More
New York City Premiere on June 4, 2022. Photo by Rachel Monteleone

This multisensory performance is supported and sponsored by the Estonian American National Council and offers a unique opportunity to escape the digital world and experience a piece of history through dance, music, and storytelling. "Dawn till Dusk" invites audiences to question what old tales of Estonian nature, folklore, and music can teach us about ourselves, love, lust, pain, and self-worth. With more tour dates in talks for late 2023 across the United States, "Dawn till Dusk" promises to be an unforgettable experience that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Estonia to a wider audience.

The tour dates for "Dawn till Dusk" are as follows:

  • February 25 in Lantana, Florida as part of the EV 105 Celebration organized by the Estonian National Association of South Florida. Full event program starts at 5 PM, doors open at 4.30 PM. The venue is FINLAND HOUSE, located at 301 W CENTRAL BLVD, LANTANA, FL 33462. The event includes an opening ceremony reception, dinner, and a full hour-long performance of "Dawn till Dusk."
  • March 04 in Rockville, Maryland as part of the 60th Anniversary of the Washington Estonian Society and 50th Anniversary of Pillerkaar event, organized by the Washington Estonian Society. Full event program starts at 2 PM. The venue is Latvian Church Community Hall, located at 400 Hurley Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850. The event includes a light buffet, welcome and milestone commemorations, and a full hour-long performance of "Dawn till Dusk."

Don't miss the chance to experience the spellbinding and multisensory performance of "Dawn till Dusk."




The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival To Offer 22 Movies During Final Week Photo
The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival To Offer 22 Movies During Final Week
'Experience the Magic of Cinema' is the slogan of a major new cultural event: The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival Presented by MorseLife—and movie fans can still enjoy 22 amazing screenings.
HAMILTON, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For Broadway In Miami 2023 Season Photo
HAMILTON, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For Broadway In Miami 2023 Season
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America have announced the 2023-2024 Broadway in Miami season in the Ziff Ballet Opera House with a five-show subscription package that includes two South Florida premieres, one Miami premiere and the highly anticipated return of two blockbuster musicals.
Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Host 2023 In-Person Summer Art Camp Programs Photo
Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Host 2023 In-Person Summer Art Camp Programs
Make lasting memories and art at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)! This summer, MOCA is offering a contemporary art experience with its summer art camps. Children ages 6-13 may join the museum for in-person camps including Studio Arts Camp and Dynamic Design Camp. Each session will offer a different theme to introduce students to a variety of contemporary art or design techniques.
Symphony of the Americas to Perform the Music of Copeland and Piazzolla, Conducted by Pabl Photo
Symphony of the Americas to Perform the Music of Copeland and Piazzolla, Conducted by Pablo Mielgo
Join Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo on Tuesday, February 21, 7:45 pm at the Amaturo Theater as Symphony of the Americas performs Aaron Copland's and Astor Piazzolla's music and sounds, which were defined by the portraits their music painted.

More Hot Stories For You


Julie James to Deliver Grand Finale to 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert SeriesJulie James to Deliver Grand Finale to 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series
February 10, 2023

The 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura will culminate with Julie James on Sunday, February 19 at 7 p.m.
HAMILTON, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For Broadway In Miami 2023 SeasonHAMILTON, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For Broadway In Miami 2023 Season
February 10, 2023

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America have announced the 2023-2024 Broadway in Miami season in the Ziff Ballet Opera House with a five-show subscription package that includes two South Florida premieres, one Miami premiere and the highly anticipated return of two blockbuster musicals.
The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum Present a North Beach Social Featuring PALO!The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum Present a North Beach Social Featuring PALO!
February 10, 2023

The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum present Cuban funk band PALO! as the performers for this month's North Beach Social at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach).
Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Host 2023 In-Person Summer Art Camp ProgramsMuseum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Host 2023 In-Person Summer Art Camp Programs
February 9, 2023

Make lasting memories and art at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)! This summer, MOCA is offering a contemporary art experience with its summer art camps. Children ages 6-13 may join the museum for in-person camps including Studio Arts Camp and Dynamic Design Camp. Each session will offer a different theme to introduce students to a variety of contemporary art or design techniques.
The Symphonia Adds Special Concert to its Season This MonthThe Symphonia Adds Special Concert to its Season This Month
February 9, 2023

South Florida's premier chamber orchestra has added a special performance to its 'Inspired Naturally' 2022-2023 Concert Season. On Monday, Feb. 27, The Symphonia will show the award-winning film, Terra Nostra, while simultaneously performing the film's powerful musical score LIVE.   
share