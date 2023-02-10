Diina Tamm & Valev Laube's DAWN TILL DUSK to Tour to Florida, Maryland & More

The multidisciplinary performance, "Dawn till Dusk," produced and directed by Estonian-born artists, Diina Tamm and Valev Laube, has announced its first tour dates of 2023.

This awe-inspiring and immersive show explores the cultural roots and traditions of Estonian folklore, incorporating traditional and contemporary dance and music, with the occasional inclusion of digitized Estonian archival instrumental recordings dating back to the early 20th century.

Inspired by the success of the sold-out premiere performance at the New York Estonian House on June 4, 2022, "Dawn till Dusk" offers audiences the chance to experience a year in the life of Estonian culture through mystical rituals and folklore, painting a vivid picture of cultural and societal practices that still shape the cultural legacy of the Estonian people. The tour kickstarts in Lantana, Florida on February 25, as part of the EV 105 Celebration organized by the Estonian National Association of South Florida, followed by a performance in Rockville, Maryland on March 4 as part of the 60th Anniversary of the Washington Estonian Society and 50th Anniversary of Pillerkaar event, organized by the Washington Estonian Society.

The show features four talented dancers and two musicians, led by Diina Tamm (dance, choreography, and stage direction) and Valev Laube (violin, music direction, and design), with Victoria Vikström (dance), Pavel Kurylo (dance), Corry J. Ethridge (dance), Joe Tucker (keyboard, percussions) and Charlie Rauh (guitar) rounding out the cast. "Dawn till Dusk" takes audiences on a journey through a year in life, as told through folk calendar traditions, and delves into the tales of mystic rituals and folklore, illuminating the relationship between Estonian mythology and the natural world.

New York City Premiere on June 4, 2022. Photo by Rachel Monteleone

This multisensory performance is supported and sponsored by the Estonian American National Council and offers a unique opportunity to escape the digital world and experience a piece of history through dance, music, and storytelling. "Dawn till Dusk" invites audiences to question what old tales of Estonian nature, folklore, and music can teach us about ourselves, love, lust, pain, and self-worth. With more tour dates in talks for late 2023 across the United States, "Dawn till Dusk" promises to be an unforgettable experience that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Estonia to a wider audience.

The tour dates for "Dawn till Dusk" are as follows:

February 25 in Lantana, Florida as part of the EV 105 Celebration organized by the Estonian National Association of South Florida. Full event program starts at 5 PM, doors open at 4.30 PM. The venue is FINLAND HOUSE, located at 301 W CENTRAL BLVD, LANTANA, FL 33462. The event includes an opening ceremony reception, dinner, and a full hour-long performance of "Dawn till Dusk."

March 04 in Rockville, Maryland as part of the 60th Anniversary of the Washington Estonian Society and 50th Anniversary of Pillerkaar event, organized by the Washington Estonian Society. Full event program starts at 2 PM. The venue is Latvian Church Community Hall, located at 400 Hurley Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850. The event includes a light buffet, welcome and milestone commemorations, and a full hour-long performance of "Dawn till Dusk."

Don't miss the chance to experience the spellbinding and multisensory performance of "Dawn till Dusk."