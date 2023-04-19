Date & Creative Team Set for 46th Annual Carbonell Awards

The 46th annual Carbonell Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 13 at 7:30 pm at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311.

Hundreds of actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, backstage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend the glittery, entertainment-packed event that is South Florida's version of Broadway's Tony Awards®.

At this year's Carbonell Ceremony-which organizers promise to be "twice as fun, half as long, and always audible"-awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along with several Special Awards including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

The talented and experienced team that will be producing, writing, and directing this year's Carbonell Awards Ceremony are:

++ Michael McKeever, the award-winning playwright, actor, and designer, whose plays (Daniel's Husband, Mr. Parker, The Code, Suite Surrender, 37 Postcards, Stuff, Melt, etc.) have been produced around the world. He has been honored with numerous Carbonell and Silver Palm Awards, is the recipient of the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Artistic Achievement, and is co-founder of Zoetic Stage.

++ Stuart Meltzer, the founding artistic director of Zoetic Stage, has received 20 Carbonell Award nominations, winning numerous times for Best Director and for Best New Work for his play The Goldberg Variations. Among his award-winning productions as director are Sweeney Todd and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (both in 2019), Wrongful Death and Other Circus Acts (2018), Passion (2017), Clark Gable Slept Here (2015), and more. He is also the recipient of six Silver Palm Awards.

The team of McKeever and Meltzer has previously produced and directed numerous Carbonell Award Ceremonies, including six times between 2010 and 2016.

Tickets for the 2023 Carbonell Awards Ceremony will be $37 each (including a $7 service charge). New this year, and as a great opportunity for South Florida's theater community to support local emerging talent, $5 of every ticket sold will go directly to fund the three Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships and will be matched 100 percent by an anonymous donor. The selection of scholarship recipients is based on talent, experience and demonstrated commitment to theater and/or journalism, with one winner from each of the three area counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach) receiving a $2,000 scholarship. This year's scholarship recipients will be announced next month.

About The Carbonell Awards

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the diversity of their theater artists, providing educational scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of their theater community. More than 20 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties participate in the awards process every year. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting several Special Awards.

Along with New York's Drama Desk and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation's senior regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.'s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after Manuel Carbonell, an internationally renowned sculptor, who designed the original solid bronze and marble award in 1976, the signature trophy that is given annually to Carbonell Award winners. Over the last 45 years, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards. For more information, please visit Click Here.