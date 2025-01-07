Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Culture Council For Palm Beach Launches Series With SNL Comedy Writer Alan Zweibel  

Bill Boggs interviewed Alan Zweibel. They were Friars and fellow Friar Jeff Lebowitz suggested the event.

By: Jan. 07, 2025
Culture Council For Palm Beach Launches Series With SNL Comedy Writer Alan Zweibel   Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Remember when broadcasters like Larry King conducted those hour long thought provoking interviews with consequential guests? That kind of television is gone but the Culture and Cocktails for Palm Beach hosted an event that gave its audience a wonderful comparable live experience as four-time Emmy Award-winning TV talk show host Bill Boggs interviewed one of the original Saturday Night Live comedy writers, Alan Zweibel who has won five Emmy Awards for his work in television. Check out photos here!

LATEST NEWS

Culture Council For Palm Beach Launches Series With SNL Comedy Writer Alan Zweibel  
Kravis Center Announces CIMAFUNK This May
SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN Parody Comes To Aventura Arts & Cultural Center This Month
CIMAFUNK to Perform at Kravis Center in May 2025

As noted by the the  Culture and Cocktails audience members it was one of the most informative and humorous evenings ever presented by the organization.  Of course there were cocktails and hors d’oeuvres along with the fascinating conversation (uninterrupted by commercials) by these two significant representatives of the Golden Age of Television.

David Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County hosted the launch of the series which was held in Blue Heron Ballroom of The Ben, which overlooks the waterfront in West Palm Beach.

Bill Boggs and Alan Zweibel were Friars and fellow Friar Jeff Leibowitz suggested the event.

The next event in the Culture & Cocktails Series is February 24, Dishing with Andrew Kato of Maltz Jupiter Theatre with Florida stage stars Elizabeth Simon, Angie Radosh, and Karen Stephens.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos