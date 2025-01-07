Culture Council For Palm Beach Launches Series With SNL Comedy Writer Alan Zweibel  

Bill Boggs interviewed Alan Zweibel. They were Friars and fellow Friar Jeff Lebowitz suggested the event.
Remember when broadcasters like Larry King conducted those hour long thought provoking interviews with consequential guests? That kind of television is gone but the Culture and Cocktails for Palm Beach hosted an event that gave its audience a wonderful comparable live experience as four-time Emmy Award-winning TV talk show host Bill Boggs interviewed one of the original Saturday Night Live comedy writers, Alan Zweibel who has won five Emmy Awards for his work in television. Check out photos here!
As noted by the the Culture and Cocktails audience members it was one of the most informative and humorous evenings ever presented by the organization. Of course there were cocktails and hors d’oeuvres along with the fascinating conversation (uninterrupted by commercials) by these two significant representatives of the Golden Age of Television.
David Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County hosted the launch of the series which was held in Blue Heron Ballroom of The Ben, which overlooks the waterfront in West Palm Beach.
Bill Boggs and Alan Zweibel were Friars and fellow Friar Jeff Leibowitz suggested the event.
The next event in the Culture & Cocktails Series is February 24, Dishing with Andrew Kato of Maltz Jupiter Theatre with Florida stage stars Elizabeth Simon, Angie Radosh, and Karen Stephens.
