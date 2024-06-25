Comedian Rene Vaca to Perform at the Kravis Center in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rene Vaca is coming to Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

René Vaca is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor from the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. After dropping out of college to pursue his passion for comedy, Vaca has made significant strides in the industry. His comedic talent and hard work earned him a spot as one of Netflix's Introducing Comedians for the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival. With a substantial social media following of over 1,500,000 and millions of views across platforms, Vaca continues to expand his influence and reach. He is currently on tour, performing to sold-out audiences in clubs and theatres across North America and hosts his own monthly show LEG DAY at The Hollywood Laugh Factory. Additionally, he won the 16th annual Stand Up NBC competition!

Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center is reserved theater style seating. A full bar and light bites are available for purchase in the lobby for each show.

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets for Palm Beach Improv at the KRAVIS CENTER will go on sale to the public at kravis.org starting Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. To purchase by phone or in person, call 561.832.7469 or visit the Box Office onday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 561. 651.4438.

For information on becoming a Kravis Center member, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320

Please visit kravis.org for the latest updates.

