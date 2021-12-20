Candice Guardino's Hit Show ITALIAN BRED - THE THEATRICAL COMEDY Comes to Boca And Delray in February 2022

In Italian Bred - The Theatrical Comedy, actress/singer/storyteller Candice Guardino effortlessly slips in and out of multiple family characters as she reminisces about her childhood. The show, which has received rave reviews wherever it has played, will have its Florida premiere performances at the Mizner Park Cultural Center on February 24th, and at the Delray Beach Playhouse on February 25th and 26th.

Based on true life events and told through the eyes of a little girl growing up Italian on Staten Island - from learning to make meatballs to learning to drive - Guardino shares heartfelt and hilarious memories of her childhood with humor and skill. And from her matter-of-fact father to her outspoken, chain-smoking grandmother, she impersonates all the members of her sitcom-worthy family, while sharing the stage with virtual cameo appearances of Emmy Award-winner Steve Schirripa ("Blue Bloods"), Mario Cantone ("Sex & the City"), Leslie Jordan ("Will and Grace"), and Vic DiBitetto ("Mall Cop 2").

Candice Guardino was born in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, was raised on Staten Island, and now splits her time between Los Angeles and New York City. She made a name for herself on the New York theatre scene with her outrageously revealing one-woman show, "S.O.S." which ran at Stage 72 and The Laurie Beechman. Candice has also written several sitcoms, stage plays, screenplays, and shorts. She has studied with UCB, Second City, The Pit Improv and has a BA in Theatre. www.candiceguardino.com

Italian Bred will be at the Mizner Park Cultural Center on Thursday, February 24th and at the Delray Beach Playhouse on Friday, February 25th and Saturday, February 26th. Tickets for these performances range from $32.50 to $40, and can be purchased online at https://miznerparkculturalcenter.com and https://delraybeachplayhouse.com.