CHICAGO Returns to the Arsht Center This Summer

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America will conclude the 2024-2025 Broadway in Miami series with the return of CHICAGO, for a limited engagement this summer from June 17-22, 2025 in the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House. With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history—and it shows no sign of ever slowing down.

There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. This is Miami’s chance to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

PHOTOS AND BROLL AVAILABLE HERE.

Tickets to CHICAGO are $35-$155* and may be purchased now at ArshtCenter.org or at the Arsht box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

All Broadway in Miami ticketholders have access to Broadway on Biscayne, a series of interactive pre-performance experiences such as artist conversations, dance lessons, cooking demos, live music and family fun offered on select performances. For CHICAGO, Broadway on Biscayne takes place on opening night, June 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

CHICAGO closes the 2024-25 Broadway in Miami season presented by Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, with generous support from presenting sponsor Bank of America.

