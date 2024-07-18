Broward Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Performing Arts Classes With Free Open House In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broward Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate 10 years of classes at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center at the Broward Center with a free open house on Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Guests can tour the education center facilities, observe or participate in sample classes, grab the mic in Broadway Karaoke, play Broadway trivia, meet the teaching artists, win prizes, register to win a free fall class, enjoy family-friendly activities, light refreshments and more. Classes are on sale to the public starting July 16, 2024.

The Broward Center's singing, dance, improv and acting classes are for kids, teens and adults and also include classes for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. Classes are designed to encourage artistic expression and teach theater skills in a supportive and inclusive environment. In addition, class participants can audition to be in a show or represent the Broward Center at community performances.

The open house schedule and complete class listing are available at BrowardCenter.org/Classes. Anyone who registers during the open house will receive a 10% discount and a free T-shirt. Classes begin September 4 and most continue for 10 weeks. Classes are limited in size and tailored to the appropriate age and skill levels from beginner to the more advanced student. All class fees include complimentary parking. Online class registration is fast and easy, and those who purchase a second class can enjoy a 10% discount on any additional class.

Need-based full and partial scholarships for our education programs are available thanks to the generosity of the Ronald Plotkin Scholarship Fund, David Kilmnick & Robert Vitelli Scholarship Fund and the Mary Jane Harlow Charitable Trust.

Please RSVP to attend the open house at registrar@browardcenter.org. The Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center is on the Broward Center for the Performing Arts campus located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

About The Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level and UHealth-University of Miami Health System Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 100,000 students annually. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.

