BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; SPRING AWAKENING, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Brévo Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Trent Soyster - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 12%

Irma Becker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 12%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 10%

Imran Hylton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 9%

Anastasiya Peralaika - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 6%

Tiffany Hosch - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 5%

Nancy Andrade - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 4%

Ana Montoya - CABARET - Loxen Productions 4%

Shannon Mullins - FOOTLOOSE - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Victoria Smith - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 3%

Ashley Rubin - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Patrick Fitzwater - WEEKEND IN LAS VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Ali Tallman - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Ron Hutchins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Oren Korenblum - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 2%

Sarah Crane - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Del Marrero - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Alex Jorth - THE FULL MONTY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Del Marrero - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Manny Castro Jr. - KIMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 2%

Marcos Santana - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Ronnie larson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The foundry 2%

Gentry George - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 2%

Lipe Arena - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 1%

Denis Jones - OLIVER! - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lorena Lopez - THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 19%

Rick Peña - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 9%

Rick Peña - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 8%

Imran Hylton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 8%

Rick Peña - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 6%

Penny Williams - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 5%

Beth Fath - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 5%

Beth Fath - CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 4%

Luciana Caplan - SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 4%

Miguel Sahid - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 3%

Angelina Esposito - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Main Street Players 3%

Dario Almiron - EL MATRIMONIO SECRETO - Florida Grand Opera 3%

Amanda Ortega - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Gema Valdes - EL HURACAN - Gablestage 3%

Keesha Morisma - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 2%

Koré Coffey - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Jen Caprio - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

Ellis Tillman - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Erin Proctor - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Luciana Caplan - MATILDA - LCA Company 1%

Ellis Tillman - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Christopher Vergara - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami New Drama 1%

Maleeha Naseer - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Maleeha Naseer - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Giancarlo rodaz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 10%

Imran Hylton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 7%

Christine Barclay - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 7%

Stuart Meltzer - NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 6%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 6%

Benjamin Leon IV - CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

Patrick Fitzwater - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

Damaris Lopez Canales - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 5%

Francesca Toledo - SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 4%

Nancy Andrade - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 4%

Ronnie Larsen - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 4%

Patrick Fitzwater - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Fitzwater - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

David Arisco - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

richard weinstock - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Patrick Fitzwater - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Luciana Caplan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Michael Ursua - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Michael Ursua - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Del Marrero - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Miguel Sahid - DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

Mo Zhou - GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Jeffrey Marc Buchman - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 2%

David Arisco - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Miguel Sahid - VIVA BROADWAY - Microtheatre Miami 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 21%

Robin Braun - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 14%

Victoria Collado - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 9%

J.C. Gutierrez - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 5%

Carey Brianna Hart - THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - FEMUSCRIPTS THEATER 5%

Danielle Trzcinski - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

Sefanja Galon - SWEAT - Main Street Players 4%

Carly Heller - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 4%

Stuart Meltzer - MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 4%

David Arisco - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Jeremy Quinn - NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 4%

David Arisco - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Margaret M. Ledford - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - City Theatre 2%

Miguel Sahid - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Brandon Urrutia - THE RACE OF THE ARK TATTOO - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 2%

Ali Tallman - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Miguel Sahid - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 2%

Michael Vadnal - OLEANNA - Empire Stage 1%

Alexander Martinez - DRACULA - Vero Beach Theatre Guild 1%

Andre Gainey - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%

Gabriel Bonilla - LAS PAREDES OYEN - The Cuban Diaspora 1%

Brandon Urrutia - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Miguel Sahid - KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 1%

Belinda Be Boyd - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 1%



Best Ensemble

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 4%

SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 4%

42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 3%

PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 2%

XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 2%

BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 2%

WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 24%

clifford spulock - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 13%

Daniel Couppe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 8%

Emma Berry and Mary Reed - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE Project 5%

Angelina Esposito - SWEAT - Main Street Players 5%

Thomas Shorrock - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Rick Fisher - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 4%

Ozzie Quintana - LAS PAREDES OYEN - The Cuban Diaspora 4%

Eric Nelson - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Cory Pattak - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 3%

Preston Bircher - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

Eric Nelson - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Preston Bircher - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 3%

Michael Graham - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

Mark Demeter - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Christopher Wynter - JUCIE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Charisma Jolly - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Michael Graham - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Mitchell Ost - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Leo Urbina - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Kirk Bookman - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 1%

Christopher Wynter - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 0%

Preston Bircher - OLEANNA - Empire Stage 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Day - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 11%

Caryl Fantel - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 11%

Kirk Whipple - ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects 7%

Tony Seepersad - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 7%

David Taustine - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 7%

Nicole Odreman - SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 5%

Michael Ursua - NEWSIES - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

Eden Marte, J’Von Brown and King Friday - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 4%

Ryan Crout - CABARET - Manuel Artime Theatre 4%

Ryan Crout - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Manuel Artime Theatre 4%

Luiza Prochet - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

Bobby Peaco - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

Michael Day - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE PROJECT 3%

Michael Day - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 2%

Michael Ursua - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Gregory Buchalter - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Andres Lasaga - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 2%

Michael Ching - GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Michael Ursua - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Daniel Andai - WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 2%

Michael Ursua - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%

Nick Guerrero - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Eric Alsford - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Bobby Peaco - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 1%

Michael Ursua - GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 1%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 9%

DISNEY’ THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 5%

CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 4%

PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 3%

DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatremi 2%

THE FULL MONTY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

ANYTHING GOES - The Wick Theater and Costume Museum 1%

SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

FOOTLOOSE - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 12%

ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects 11%

SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 9%

RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 9%

DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 7%

COUPLES THERAPY - The Delray Beach Playhouse 7%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 7%

THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - Sandrell River Theatre 7%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 6%

XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 6%

THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 5%

KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 5%

EXILIOS - Main Street Players 3%

PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Irene Gonzalez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 7%

Gabriella Giardina - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 6%

Frank Montoto - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 6%

Camila Romero - CABARET - Loxen Productions 6%

Giorgio Garcia - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 5%

Chantal Bonitto - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 4%

Nancy Andrade - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Miami Acting Company 4%

Josslyn Shaw - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 4%

Henry Thrasher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 4%

Allyson Rosenblum - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Nick Anastasia - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Angie Radosh - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

Gabi Gonzalez - NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 3%

Mickey White - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Luis Otamendi - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - MoonAmie 2%

Sydney Atherton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Christina Carlucci - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Nick Anastasia - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 2%

Colleen Pagano - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Sergio Tamayo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Nevena Aurelius - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Page Michels - GIANNI SCHICCHI - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Michael Materdomini - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MNM Theatre Company 2%

Ben Sandomir - SWEENEY TODD - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Renee Elizabeth Turner - SCHOOL OF ROCK - LCA Performing Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Randy Coleman - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 14%

Aaron Bravo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 11%

Diana Garle - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 8%

Trey Harrell - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 5%

Jessica Sanford - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Gabriell Salgado - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 4%

Nancy Andrade - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 4%

Jerrell Brown - MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 4%

Jamall Lynch - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 3%

Celine Hakoun - THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - FEMUSCRIPTS THEATER 3%

Gabriell Salgado - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami new drama 3%

Warren Welds - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Carla Zackson Heller - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 3%

Beverly Blanchette - NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Tristan Predmore - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 2%

Lindsey Corey - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Noelle Nicholas - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Salomon Barrós - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Melvin Huffnagle - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%

Sam Zilberstein - THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 1%

Sabrina Trinidad - THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 1%

Garrett Colon - SWEAT - Main Street Players 1%

Michael Coppola - PLAZA SUITE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

Aaron Bravo - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 1%

Douglas Olivo - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 17%

THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 16%

NATIVE GARDENS - GableStage 7%

PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami New Drama 5%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

¿DONDE METISTE A PAPÁ? - MicrotheatreMiami 4%

NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 4%

SYLVIA - Act of Davie 3%

SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

XOXOLOLA - LakehosueRanchDotPNG 3%

THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 3%

RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

TWO TRAINS RUNNING - M Ensemble 2%

KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 2%

MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 2%

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm beach dramaworks 2%

EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 2%

DRACULA - Vero Beach Theatre Guild 2%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 1%

ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Production of an Opera

TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 34%

BARBER OF SEVILLE - Florida Grand Opera 27%

GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 20%

EL MATRIMONIO SECRETO - Florida Grand Opera 19%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank J. Oliva - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 17%

John E Blessed - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 11%

kelly tighe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 11%

Frankie Navarro - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 9%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Women of Wilton 4%

Gene Seyffer - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Melquisedel Dominguez - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

Amanda Sparhawk - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Tyler Regaldo - THE RACE FOR THE ARK TATTOO - LalehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Cindi Taylor - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Cindi Taylor - GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Christopher Harrington - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Mitchell Ost - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Sean McClelland - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Cindi Taylor - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Adam Koch - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

John E Blessed - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 2%

Indy Sulliero - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

sydney lynne - GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Brandon Newton - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

John E Blessed - SWEENEY TODD - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Maggie Eubanks - THE TRUE STORY HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 1%

Cindi Taylor - PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Jodi Dellaventura - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Larry Buzzeo - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaelea Murphy - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 15%

Eric Green - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 15%

Eric Green - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 8%

Matt Corey - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 8%

Dennis manning - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The foundry 5%

Scott Stauffer - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 4%

Christian Taylor - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Shaun Mitchell - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 4%

Alex Tarradell - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Shaun Mitchell - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

David Hart - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 3%

Paul Steinsland - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 3%

Bill Heller - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Shaun Mitchell - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Panos Mitos - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Rachel Hall - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Daniel Febres - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE project 2%

Matt Corey - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Maleeha Naseer - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Roger Arnold - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 2%

Maleeha Naseer - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Brandon Urrutia - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Toddra Brunson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 15%

Mikhael Mendoza - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 7%

Jorge Amador - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 6%

Annette Rodriguez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 6%

Alexandra Van Hasselt - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

Emily Tarallo - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

Catherine Magarino - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 5%

Hallie Walker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 3%

Kareema Khouri - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Francine Birns - CABARET - Loxen Productions 3%

Jack Rodman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

Daniel Sanchez - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 3%

Lito Becerra - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 3%

Alexandra Kathryn Dow - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Irene Gonzalez - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The S.H.I.N.E. Project 2%

Nate Colton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Marina Andrade - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The S.H.I.N.E. Project 2%

Suzanne Dunn - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Avi Hoffman - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 2%

Ryan Crout - NEWSIES - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Anna Cappelli - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Justin Rodriguez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 2%

Kat Gold - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 2%

Cindy Pearce - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Lito Becerra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Daniel Llaca - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 8%

Lito Becerra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 7%

Frank Montoto - SWEAT - Main Street Players 7%

Daniel Sanchez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 6%

Gabriell Salgado - EL HURACAN - Gablestage 5%

Gian Di Marsico - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 5%

Allyson Rosenblum - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

Wayne LeGette - GRAND HORIZONS - Boca Stage 4%

Julio Cesar Otero - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 3%

Mikayla Martinez-Hobbs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 3%

sean william davis - GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 3%

Beverly Blanchette - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 3%

Jean Hyppolite - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Stephanie White - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Beverly Blanchette - ADMISSIONS - West Boca Theatre 2%

Larry Chidsey - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 2%

Gabriel Perez - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Warren Welds - SWEAT - Main Street Players 2%

Samuel Krogh - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Kevin Veloz - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 2%

Salomon - SOLSTICIO - SAH Blue Box 2%

Lucy Lopez - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Daniel Sanchez - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 1%

Keith C. Wade - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%

Linda Chu - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 20%

THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 10%

SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 9%

RENT - Area Stage Company 9%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Barclay Performing Arts 9%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Mini Mirage Theater 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 4%

STUART LITTLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 3%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

STONE SOUP - The Broward Center for the Performing Arts 3%

EXTRA EXTRA - Seminole Theater 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Actors Playhouse 2%

