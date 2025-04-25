Boca Stage's DRY POWDER Opens at The Delray Beach Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Boca Stage's upcoming production of Sarah Burgess' high finance comedy-drama Dry Powder, will run from April 25th through May 4th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

The production, directed by Genie Croft, is principally concerned with the world of private equity, and a firm's founding partners as they compete to control the fallout from a public relations crisis.

Dry Powder stars Autumn Kioti Horne as Jenny, Wayne LeGette as Rick, Michael Scott Ross as Seth, and Christopher Dreeson as Jeff.

Tickets for Dry Powder range in price from $59 to $69 and are available online at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281. Performances take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm. There will be a Lunchbox matinee performance on Wednesday, April 30 at 12 pm. All performances will take place at the Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach (33444)

Photo Credit: Amy Pasquantonio

Comments