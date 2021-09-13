BWW Feature: Tovah IS LEONA! at Mizner Park Cultural Center

Six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh will return to Boca Raton's Mizner Park Cultural Center on Saturday October 16th and Sunday October 17th for three performances of her acclaimed one woman show Tovah is LEONA! The show, in which Feldshuh assumes the persona of real estate mogul and hotelier Leona Helmsley, played to sold-out houses in January 2019.

As Helmsley, the disgraced doyenne comments and sings about anything and everything - from her meteoric rise from office temp to trophy wife, from wheeler-dealer to hotel magnate, to her relationship with real estate rival Donald Trump.

Created by Feldshuh, Director Jeff Harnar, and Musical Director James Bassi (and based on the New York Times best-seller by Ransdell Pierson), Leona Helmsley is given one hour up from Purgatory to SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT!! ...and sing a few show tunes. She fulfills her dream to star in her own cabaret show as she sings for her innocence in a long-awaited RE-trial with the audience as her jury. So "HARRY on Down!" for an evening of fun, frolic & foreclosure! If you're indicted, you're invited!!

"Dear Ones, I am overjoyed to be returning to South Florida with Tovah is LEONA!, home of such fabulous audiences." Feldshuh enthuses. "Needless to say Leona will want everything "Helmsley perfect," and as such, she insists "No Vaccination, No Entry." So please, let's avoid her wrath and abide by this request. Hell hath no fury like Leona scorned!"

Tovah is LEONA! features original music by Ron Passaro, lyrics by David Lee, and a book by Alex Lippard and David Lee. The show is directed by Jeff Harnar, and Musical Director James Bassi provided the musical arrangements and additional lyrics.

Tovah Feldshuh is a six-time Emmy & Tony nominee and has been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. Additionally, for her theatre work, she has won four Drama Desks, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Dramalogues, the Obie, the Theatre World, and the Helen Hayes and Lucille Lortel Awards for Best Actress.

Feldshuh has appeared on Broadway (Yentl, Cyrano, Rodgers & Hart, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Sarava!, Lend Me a Tenor, Golda's Balcony, Irena's Vow, and as the show stopping trapeze-swinging Berthe in Pippin), Off-Broadway, and in dozens of productions around the country. Her numerous television roles include Deanna Monroe on "The Walking Dead", Danielle Melnick on "Law & Order", POTUS Pauline Mackenzie on "Salvation", and Naomi Bunch, on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" where Feldshuh can be seen singing the dignified showstopper: "Where's the Bathroom!?" Her film credits include Kissing Jessica Stein, (Golden Satellite Award), A Walk on the Moon, Brewster's Millions, Just My Luck, Daniel, The Idolmaker, and Paramount's soon-to-be released Clifford. Recently Ms. Feldshuh's award-winning performance as Prime Minister Golda Meir in Golda's Balcony was made into a film entitled Golda's Balcony The Film which won 20 out of 20 Audience Choice Awards. She is about to star as Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer in Becoming Dr. Ruth by Mark St. Germain, opening December 4th in New York City at the state-of-the-art Safra Hall in the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Her first memoir, LILYVILLE: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played, has been chosen as a "Must Read" by Good Morning America and was immediately ranked the Number One New Release in Parent and Adult Child Relationships on Amazon. Follow Tovah's travels around the world on Instagram @tovahfeld and her future engagements on her website: www.tovahfeldshuh.com.

Tickets for Tovah is LEONA! are on sale now and range in price from $39 - $59. Tickets can be purchased online at http://miznerparkculturalcenter.com or by phone at 844-672-2849. The Mizner Park Cultural Center is located at 201 Plaza Real in Boca Raton (33432).

Tovah is LEONA!

Saturday, October 16 at 3 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 17 at 2 pm

Created by: Tovah Feldshuh, James Bassi, & Jeff Harnar

Directed by Jeff Harnar

Musical Director: James Bassi

Music by Ron Passaro

Lyrics by David Lee & Alex Lippard

Tickets: $39 - $59

For tickets: http://miznerparkculturalcenter.com/ 844-672-2849

All performances take place at

The Mizner Park Cultural Center

201 Plaza Real, 2nd Floor

Boca Raton, FL 33432

