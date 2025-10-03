Arts Garage to Launch 2025–26 Theatre Season With THE CAFÉ ON MAIN October 11

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts Garage will open its 2025–26 theatre season on Saturday, October 11, with The Café on Main by Jeff Perlman. Directed by Marianne Regan, the play will be performed at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Arts Garage (94 NE 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach). The production marks the first of five thought-provoking and socially relevant shows in the nonprofit organization’s new season, which runs through March 2026.

“Arts Garage is thrilled to offer another theatre season packed with timely themes and dynamic performances,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “Each of these powerful presentations is guaranteed to generate thoughtful and revealing experiences, along with post-show Q&A discussions between the participating artists and members of the audience.”

Inspired by the classic Henry Mancini song Moon River, The Café on Main is a story of love set in a Long Island café, where a world-wise proprietor observes the unpredictable currents of life. Written by former Delray Beach Mayor Jeff Perlman, the play celebrates the mysteries of human connection and the possibility of happy endings in a world that needs more of them.

Tickets for The Café on Main are $43 (including fees).

Upcoming Season Highlights at Arts Garage

The Boomer Legacy by Stephen Young – November 9, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Fighting For Freedom: Honoring Our Veteran Community – December 7, 2025, at 7 p.m.

WHY: An Actor Preparing by Davion Tynarious Brown – January 11, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Out of the Black Box by Wreckio Ensemble Theatre Company – March 12–29, 2026 (multiple performances)

The Arts Garage Theatre Package offers all five shows at a discounted price of $153 (including fees), a savings of 15%.

Tickets

Tickets and packages are available by calling 561-450-6357 or visiting ArtsGarage.org.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More