ArtServe's 'Ready-Made' Exhibit Opens This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Crafters, wine bottle label designers, ceramics enthusiasts, wig-makers, jewelry designers, tattoo artists and other talented creative entrepreneurs who seldom get the chance to exhibit their work will be showcased at ArtServe's upcoming exhibit "Ready-Made: Celebrating Business, Art and Community" that runs from Friday, July 19 through Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

Ready-Made opens with a free, public reception at ArtServe from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19.

To RSVP for the free reception, click here: https://buytickets.at/artserveinc/1299219

Made possible by a grant from The Community Foundation of Broward, the exhibit itself is also free to attend.

ArtServe is located at 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"After seeing Ready-Made, your everyday experiences will come with a fresh perspective on the knowledge that an artist has created virtually everything with which we interact each day," ArtServe CEO Jason Hughes explained. "For example, even a trip to the grocery store entails visual artwork on so many levels-the colorful displays, the food packaging, the coupons and even the fresh sushi at the seafood counter have one thing in common-they were all created by artists!"

ArtServe opened participation in Ready-Made to local artists of all genres-with one caveat: Exhibited artwork must not be perishable (which means the fresh pastries and sushi displays must remain in their respective stores!).

Ready-Made opens alongside a national launch of "Handwork: Celebrating American Craft 2026," a massive Semiquincentennial initiative to showcase the importance of the handmade, both throughout American history and contemporary life.

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.

Comments