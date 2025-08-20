Area Stage Will Host Celebration and Scholarship Unveiling in Honor of Broadway Producer Arthur Whitelaw

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Area Stage will hold a heartfelt life celebration honoring the late Broadway Producer Arthur Whitelaw who was also an esteemed Area Stage's Board of Advisors member. The cocktail reception will take place on Wednesday, September 24th, 2025, at Area Stage's Black Box Theatre and will be followed by the unveiling of a new scholarship named after him. If you would like to attend, please contact jennifer@areastage.org no later than Friday, September 19th, 2025.

The Arthur Whitelaw Scholarship, is a yearly scholarship that will sponsor college auditions for aspiring actors in the pursuit of a theatre degree. In lieu of flowers, the family warmly requests that guests consider making donations to support the scholarship fund.

Following this tribute in Miami, a separate event in Mr. Whitelaw's honor will be held on Tuesday, October 21st, 2025, at Sardi's in New York City.

Arthur Whitelaw enjoyed a prolific 61-year career as a producer, director, writer, and actor, earning every major industry honor—including the Tony, Oscar, Emmy, Olivier, and Drama Desk Awards—and discovering stars such as Liza Minnelli and Christopher Walken in his first production, Best Foot Forward. His acclaimed works spanned the globe, with notable stage productions like You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Butterflies Are Free, Minnie's Boys, Snoopy!!!, and Sweet Sue; Emmy-nominated and Emmy-winning television specials including You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (NBC) and Celebrating Gershwin (PBS/BBC); and films such as Butterflies Are Free, Tom Sawyer, and Huckleberry Finn. He completed his autobiography, Working for Peanuts, and last year donated his extensive theatre archives to the Library of Congress. A devoted champion of the arts, Whitelaw reconnected with John and Maria Rodaz of Area Stage, directing Snoopy!!! and co-writing the new musical Letters from Camp about the children of the Holocaust. His enduring wish was to see the professional arm of Area Stage flourish and for the community to support that vision.

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More