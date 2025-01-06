AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS to be Presented at Arts Garage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Garage will present a world premiere production as part of its ongoing Artists-in-Residence (AiR) series.



The production—axes, herbs and satchels—was developed and performed by The Anthropologists, one of New York City’s leading devised theatre companies, which is dedicated to “the collaborative creation of investigative theatre that inspires action.” According to its Mission Statement, the group fuses “research, expressive movement, and rigorous dramaturgy (to) create dynamic plays rooted in social inquiry.”



“Ever since it was founded in 2008, The Anthropologists have used theatre to engage with challenging questions, to re-contextualize the present and reimagine our collective future—and that’s exactly what this dynamic group will be doing at Arts Garage,” says Waldo.



February 23 (Sunday) at 7 pm

AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS

Performed by The Anthropologists

Black and brown birthing bodies are in danger. Can the silenced traditions of Black midwives hold the key to saving them? With a company of six Black women and femme performers, axes, herbs and satchels travels across generations with storytelling, movement, and ritual. Developed through extensive ethnographic research and personal accounts, this stunning new play opens a space for collective learning and profound healing.



Rooted in the history and embodied wisdom of doulas and midwives, axes, herbs and satchels is a celebration of traditional knowledge held in the Black birth worker community and a potent examination of maternal mortality.



The United States has a maternal mortality rate that is three times higher than any other high-income country. Black and Indigenous birthing people are particularly at risk, with death rates up to three times more likely than their white counterparts. Modern medicine may be at our fingertips, but did it come at the cost of losing the ancient practices of doulas and midwives?



The play is being devised from an array of research materials; first-hand accounts, medical textbooks, ethnological research, and primary sources documenting grand midwives and the history of midwifery.



The team behind and starring in axes, herbs and satchels include Co-Director/Co-Writer Melissa Moschitto, Co-Director/Performer Sandie Luna, and Performer/Devisers Jalissa Fulton, Asha John, and Brianna Johnson.



Pre-Show Open Rehearsal & Talkback:

“Arts Garage will present a unique opportunity to engage with axes, herbs and satchels by featuring an open rehearsal and talkback session,” adds Waldo. “We are extending this invitation to local high school and college students, with a special opportunity for participants in Acting for Adults, a long-time adult arts education course, to gain insight into the artistic process. This is an enriching experience designed to foster creativity and dialogue among aspiring young artists.”





