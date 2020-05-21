2020 Presidential Scholars in the Arts Announced
The 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars has been announced. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award-one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service-is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. Students who would like to be considered for Presidential Scholars in the Arts in the future must first apply to the YoungArts program. Applications open on June 2, 2020 at youngarts.org/apply.
Sarah Arison, Chair of National YoungArts Foundation, said, "Now, more than ever, it is important that we as a country celebrate the hope and promise of the next generation of great architects and designers, writers and poets, and visual and performing artists. YoungArts is honored to continue to support and nominate the nation's most talented artists for the Presidential Scholars program. We congratulate all of the winners and look forward to continuing to offer our support throughout their artistic journeys."
"It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. "These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps."
|
Name
|
City, State
|
School
|
YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline
|
Anthony Arya
|
Santa Cruz, CA
|
Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School
|
2020, Voice
|
Olivia Bigtree
|
Nedrow, NY
|
ManliusPebble Hill School
|
2020, Visual Arts
|
Studio City, CA
|
Los Angeles County High School for the Arts
|
2020, Film
|
Isabella Cho
|
Wilmette, IL
|
North Shore Country Day School
|
2020, Writing
|
Caitlin Chung
|
Beverly Hills, CA
|
Harvard-Westlake School
|
2020, Photography
|
Sage Croft
|
Windermere, FL
|
Windermere High School
|
2020, Film
|
Laura Futamura
|
Middletown, NJ
|
High Technology High School
|
2020, Classical Music
|
Meagan Maureen Hipsky
|
Guilford, IN
|
Homeschool
|
2020, Classical Music
|
Dante Jervaise Kirkman
|
Modesto, CA
|
Palo Alto Senior High School
|
2019, Writing
|
Nouhoum Koita
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts
|
2020, Dance
|
Ryan McCord
|
Dallas, TX
|
St. Mark's School of Texas
|
2020, Photography
|
Theodore Louis Nissen
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Los Angeles County High School for the Arts
|
2020, Film
|
Mia Sarah Palomba
|
Lake Worth, FL
|
Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts
|
2019, Design Arts
|
Anoush Pogossian
|
Glendale, CA
|
Verdugo Academy
|
2018, Classical Music
|
Benjamin Tanchoco Rossen
|
Great Neck, NY
|
Great Neck South High School
|
2018, Classical Music
|
Mallorie Sievert
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts
|
2020, Theater
|
Pranav Tadikonda
|
Boyds, MD
|
Richard Montgomery High School
|
2019, Dance
|
Nicholas Michael Dean Turgeon
|
Greenville, SC
|
Wade Hampton High School
|
2020, Visual Arts
|
Jieyan Wang
|
Moscow, ID
|
Moscow High School
|
2020, Writing
|
Maggie A. Wilkinson
|
Ooltewah, TN
|
Chattanooga High School
|
2019, Writing