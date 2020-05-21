2020 Presidential Scholars in the Arts Announced

The 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars has been announced. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award-one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service-is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. Students who would like to be considered for Presidential Scholars in the Arts in the future must first apply to the YoungArts program. Applications open on June 2, 2020 at youngarts.org/apply.

Sarah Arison, Chair of National YoungArts Foundation, said, "Now, more than ever, it is important that we as a country celebrate the hope and promise of the next generation of great architects and designers, writers and poets, and visual and performing artists. YoungArts is honored to continue to support and nominate the nation's most talented artists for the Presidential Scholars program. We congratulate all of the winners and look forward to continuing to offer our support throughout their artistic journeys."

"It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. "These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps."

Name City, State School YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline Anthony Arya Santa Cruz, CA Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School 2020, Voice Olivia Bigtree Nedrow, NY ManliusPebble Hill School 2020, Visual Arts Dusan Brown Studio City, CA Los Angeles County High School for the Arts 2020, Film Isabella Cho Wilmette, IL North Shore Country Day School 2020, Writing Caitlin Chung Beverly Hills, CA Harvard-Westlake School 2020, Photography Sage Croft Windermere, FL Windermere High School 2020, Film Laura Futamura Middletown, NJ High Technology High School 2020, Classical Music Meagan Maureen Hipsky Guilford, IN Homeschool 2020, Classical Music Dante Jervaise Kirkman Modesto, CA Palo Alto Senior High School 2019, Writing Nouhoum Koita Brooklyn, NY Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts 2020, Dance Ryan McCord Dallas, TX St. Mark's School of Texas 2020, Photography Theodore Louis Nissen Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles County High School for the Arts 2020, Film Mia Sarah Palomba Lake Worth, FL Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts 2019, Design Arts Anoush Pogossian Glendale, CA Verdugo Academy 2018, Classical Music Benjamin Tanchoco Rossen Great Neck, NY Great Neck South High School 2018, Classical Music Mallorie Sievert Jacksonville, FL Douglas Anderson School of the Arts 2020, Theater Pranav Tadikonda Boyds, MD Richard Montgomery High School 2019, Dance Nicholas Michael Dean Turgeon Greenville, SC Wade Hampton High School 2020, Visual Arts Jieyan Wang Moscow, ID Moscow High School 2020, Writing Maggie A. Wilkinson Ooltewah, TN Chattanooga High School 2019, Writing

