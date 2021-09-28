DEPARTURE Announces Adam Beyer, Peggy Gou, Dubfire, and More For Mexico Festival

Teaming up for the very first time, Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience present DEPARTURE, a five day and night travel experience in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, from January 6-11, 2022.

Featuring a custom build mirage and two further unique stage builds, this innovation in creativity will host performances from the leading international names in electronic music, as well as fully immersive production created by the team behind New York's beloved venue The Brooklyn Mirage and event curators The Cityfox Experience, the new experience represents an exciting new addition to the dance music calendar.

The phase two lineup for DEPARTURE adds even more global talent to an already robust lineup, which is now set to include highly-anticipated performances from Berlin-based South Korean dance icon Peggy Gou, American techno act Maceo Plex, Swedish producer and Drumcode Records founder Adam Beyer, veteran German artist Sven Väth, legendary Iranian American house and techno DJ and producer Dubfire, Swiss-Chilean DJ and producer and Cadenza Records owner Luciano, the Italian global ambassador of techno Marco Carola, acclaimed London duo Dusky, Southern California vocalist Anabel Englund, and more including &ME, Adam Port, Carlita, Cassy, Ilario Alicante, Joseph Capriati, Layla Benitez, Mason Maynard, Mind Against, and Recondite.

This adds to a lineup that already includes South African house hero Black Coffee, former RA #1 Dixon and his long time partner and collaborator Âme for a special B2B set, Belgian techno sensation Amelie Lens, performances from festival stalwarts and Mirage favorites Seth Troxler and The Martinez Brothers, the return of Damian Lazarus to his spiritual home of Mexico, Michael Bibi, Solardo and CamelPhat representing the UK's vibrant tech house sound, and much more including Andhim, DJ Tennis, Jamie Jones, Lee Foss, Matthew Dekay, Monolink, Nicole Moudaber, Nora En Pure, Sama' Abdulhadi, Stephan Bodzin and Zombies in Miami.

The production credentials of Brooklyn Mirage, Cityfox and Pollen Presents need no introduction; as fans heading to Playa del Carmen in January can expect to discover a newly designed Mirage in the Mayan Riviera sunshine. This venue will be custom designed and built for those attending DEPARTURE, alongside two further new venue space build outs, making this a unique and exclusive experience for all in attendance.

Each of DEPARTURE's five mystical days will offer attendees more than 12 hours of marathon musical madness across five stages. Never-before-seen back-to-back and extended sets will leave onlookers spellbound and slack-jawed as they spend their days and nights grooving to rare pairings of underground purveyors, having truly unique moments that will remain in their hearts and minds for a lifetime. The possibilities for musical magic and unique on-stage collaborations are endless.

This will all be set across luxury accommodations at a string of premium hotels including The Grand Hyatt, The Thompson, The Hilton, Panama Jack and Yucatan resort, all serving gourmet food & beverages. The unique experience eschews larger crowds for something far more intimate, combining the stress-free environment of high-end travel with the thrill and adventure of a one-of-a-kind festival.

Attendees will be guided from their hotels into DEPARTURE'S patulous venues, all of which will be completely enclosed from the public for the ultimate intimate experience. The entire strip of Playa del Carmen beach and hotels will transform into DEPARTURE's exclusive, saturnalia, complete with custom-built stages and poolside day soirees.

Beyond the music itself, travelers heading to Mexico can revive themselves each morning with daily yoga and meditation at the beachfront Grand Hyatt, swim laps in each of the hotels' swimming pools and eat their way through the gourmet food options available. Daily excursions are available to purchase, from cenote trips, to boat parties, scuba diving, jet skiing, hiking in ruins and more.

Perched on the Caribbean coastline on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, the bright yellow sand and azure sea of Playa del Carmen make it an ideal destination for some winter sun. A short drive from Cancun International Airport, guests will have accommodation options at five different hotels, with options for all budgets.

For more information about the event, including payment plans, package upgrades and FAQs, visit pollen.co to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and event news.