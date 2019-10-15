Tickets On Sale Friday for ALADDIN At The Orpheum

Disney Theatrical Productions and the Orpheum Theatre Group announced today that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 18 at 10am. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in Memphis at the Orpheum Theatre on February 26, 2020 for a limited engagement of 2 weeks through March 8, 2020.

In Memphis, Aladdin will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm and Sundays at 1pm & 6:30pm. There will also be a 2pm matinee on Thursday, February 27. VIP Ticket Packages, which include the best seats in the theater and two exclusive merchandise items, are also available. Beginning Friday, October 18, tickets will be available at the Orpheum Theatre Box Office (901.525.3000), Ticketmaster, and online at orpheum-memphis.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 901.529.4226. The Orpheum's 2019-2020 Broadway Season is sponsored by Memphis Area Honda Dealers and SunTrust Private Wealth Management.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Orpheum Theatre and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Orpheum Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Orpheum Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people, grossed over $1 billion and its global footprint includes productions in Tokyo, Germany, and on tour across North America.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour





