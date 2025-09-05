THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Tour is Coming to the Orpheum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast member, Barry Bostwick, at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 3, 2025 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase through the Orpheum Box Office (901.525.3000), orpheum-memphis.com, and Ticketmaster. The Memphis engagement of The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour is generously sponsored by Memphis Funeral Homes & Florist.

Join the original 'Brad Majors' - Barry Bostwick - for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast featuring A Toast to Absent Friends and audience participation. The evening will also feature a memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more. The show contains strong language and mature content. The film is Rated R. Ages 18+ are recommended.

Says Barry Bostwick:

“Rocky has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world. We were fitted for our corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for all these years. And “dammit Janet”! I have made nerds cool.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien. The film has become the longest-running theatrical release in the world.

Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one of a kind "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!