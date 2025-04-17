THE OUTSIDERS, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and More Set For Tennessee Theatre 2025-26 Season

The lineup will begin in November with The Book of Mormon and continue through August 2026.
The Tennessee Theatre has announced its 2025-26 Broadway season lineup. The lineup will begin in November with The Book of Mormon and continue through August 2026.
Since 2008, the Tennessee Theatre has presented classic favorites and recent hits in its Broadway at the Tennessee series, entertaining more than a quarter-million enthusiastic Broadway patrons.
"The Book of Mormon" – Nov. 11-16, 2025
"Kimberly Akimbo" – Dec. 30, 2025 - Jan. 4, 2026
"MJ: The Musical" – Jan. 20-25, 2026
"The Outsiders" – April 22-26, 2026
Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" – May 20-24, 2026
"& Juliet" – Aug. 4-9, 2026
Learn more and subscribe here.
