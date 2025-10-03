THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 Comes to Theatre Memphis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 will come to the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre stage with lethal laughter October 17 – November 2, 2025. Witty and irreverent, this ingenious and wildly comic romp serves a generous helping of biting satire. Poking fun at the more ridiculous aspects of corny thrillers of Hollywood's heyday, the play is a non-stop barrage of mayhem as those who are assembled (and who survive) untangle the mystery of the “Stage Door Slasher." Sliding panels, secret passageways, and swiveling bookcases figure in as the “Slasher” strikes again—and again. Despite a blizzard, masked figures loom and accusing fingers point in all directions.

Director Jenny Odle Madden gushes, “From the moment I read The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, I knew I wanted to stage it as a love letter to the theatre — in all its chaos, glamour, and absurdity. This show is many things: a murder mystery, a backstage comedy, a farce. But what drew me to it was how completely it embraces the idea that everyone, in one way or another, is performing. I wanted to create a world that feels just a little too dramatic, a little too glamorous, and a lot too ridiculous — where lightning flashes on cue, revolving bookshelves hide secrets, and every character believes the spotlight still belongs to them. This cast and creative team dove headfirst into the timing, the slapstick, the high-stakes silliness — and brought heart, discipline, and a sense of play.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, loves the mischievous nature of the show. “Everything about The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 sings. The shadowy figures, the wily intrigue, the haunting secret passages. It's just plain creepy in a good, hysterical way! Our audiences love to escape in a story and our production values and they will not be able to escape the quality efforts of this cast and production crew … and even more so the laughter… in this show.”