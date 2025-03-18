Spend Summer With Shakespeare At TN Shakespeare Co.'s 2025 Summer Camps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enrollment is open for Tennessee Shakespeare Company's seven Summer Camps for participants ranging from rising 1st graders to recent high school graduates.

These exciting one-week and two-week Camps, created and taught by TSC Director of Education Sarah Hankins, will take place inside TSC's facility in two different studios and outdoors on its property.

Each Camp is designed to appeal to a specific age range. All experience levels are welcome.

Parents and participants can take advantage of the Early Bird discounts (listed below) for each Camp when purchases are made before April 7.

A 10% discount is available for families booking multiple campers.

For more information or to register, parents may click here or contact TSC's Manager of Education and Outreach Programs Logan McCarty at (901) 759-0604 or loganmccarty@tnshakespeare.org.

TSC's Summer Camps include:

Daring Deeds!

For Grades: Rising 3rd - Rising 6th

Dates: June 2-6 (One Week)

Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $275; Early Bird by April 7: $234

Your campers will exude confidence and daring after a week of exercises developed to encourage independence and fun! Inspirations include Henry V, Joan of Arc, and the pirates from many Shakespeare plays. We will chart our own adventures with movement, acting techniques, and art projects designed to spark creativity and imagination. A sharing will take place on the last day of camp to showcase campers' work. Beginners are welcome!

Clowning Around with Shakespeare

For Grades: Rising 1st - Rising 3rd

Dates: June 2-6 (One Week)

Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $275; Early Bird by April 7: $234

Kickstart your camper's summer with a wild, energetic week of comedy exercises that will be sure to get bodies moving. Shakespeare is known for his ridiculous clowns and tricksters. Your campers will have the opportunity to be playful, learn Shakespeare stories, and enjoy art projects focused around these fascinating and inspiring characters. A sharing will take place on the last day of camp to showcase campers' work. Beginners are welcome!

Shakespeare in Nature

For Grades: Rising 6th - Rising 9th

Dates: June 9-13 (One Week)

Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $275; Early Bird by April 7: $234

Life is different in the woods! Get ready for art projects, acting classes, and performing scenes from Shakespeare's plays featuring the great outdoors: As You Like It, The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, and Two Gentlemen of Verona. Campers will explore improvisation, Shakespeare text analysis, and character creation. We will celebrate their week on the final day and highlight campers' creative work! Suitable for beginners and students with theatre experience.

Clowns and Crowns

For Grades: Rising 9th – Recently Graduated 12th

Dates: June 9-20 (Two Weeks)

Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $500; Early Bird by April 7: $425

Over two weeks, your teen campers will explore two Shakespeare stereotypes: the Royalty and Clowns. Both are powerful in their own right because only the clown is allowed to poke holes in the rulers' choices. We will investigate Henry IV and Henry V from both sides of this topic, while learning comedy techniques. Campers will have the opportunity to support their work through crafts, stage combat, and exercises to encourage vulnerability and bravery. There will be a sharing on the final day of camp on the Tabor Stage! We welcome students of all experience levels in our teen camp, and we welcome newcomers!

Shake It Out with Shakespeare

For Grades: Rising 3rd - Rising 6th

Dates: June 16 -20 (One Week)

Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $275; Early Bird by April 7: $234

A week of physical activities, outdoor play, and games will be sure to get your campers on their feet. With battle scenes from Henry V to epic chase scenes from Two Gentlemen of Verona, campers will be given the opportunity to explore the characters they connect with the most. A scene-sharing on the last day of camp will celebrate all our campers! All are welcome!

Adventures in Shakespeare

For Grades: Rising 6th - Rising 9th

Dates: June 23-27 (One Week)

Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $275; Early Bird by April 7: $234

Let's follow the explorers throughout Shakespeare's work. The lost Antipholus from Comedy of Errors, the banished Rosalind from As You Like It, and the rebel pirate Antonio from Twelfth Night. Through acting classes, craft studies, and movement exercises, we will experiment with what it means to be the outsider. And we will explore what it feels like to welcome someone in. Follow these brave souls through a week of adventure, culminating in a sharing of campers' work on the last day of camp. Beginners and students with theatre experience are welcome.

Creating Characters!

For Grades: Rising 3rd - Rising 6th

Dates: June 23-27 (One Week)

Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $275; Early Bird by April 7: $234

Using Shakespeare as inspiration, campers will be guided through exercises to design their own Shakespearean character. Students will co-create their own dances, craft projects, and devise storylines for their ideal character. Campers' imaginations will be opened up to whomever they could be. A celebration of their work will take place on the last day of camp. Beginners are welcome!

Comments