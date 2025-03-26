Joshua Henry to Headline Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Children’s Literacy Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway superstar Joshua Henry will be the featured musical performer of Tennessee Shakespeare Company's annual Children’s Literacy Gala on Saturday, May 3 at 6:00 pm on TSC’s Tabor Stage.

Henry is a Grammy Award-winning singer and recording artist, and he is a three-time Tony Award nominee. Most recently, Henry was featured as Coalhouse Walker, Jr. in New York City Center’s Encores! production of Ragtime as well as in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods, for which he won a Grammy Award for his performance as a principal vocalist on the 2022 Broadway revival cast recording.

Henry is best known for his Tony-nominated leading roles in Broadway’s Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, and for his show-stopping performance as Aaron Burr in the cultural phenomenon Hamilton.

In 2022, Henry gave a critically-acclaimed performance as Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration live on ABC. His debut album, Grow, is available worldwide on all streaming platforms, and his highly anticipated second studio album was released in 2023. On screen, he starred as Roger Bart in the Academy Award-nominated film Tick, Tick…BOOM! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also starred as Jerlamarel opposite Jason Momoa in two seasons of See on Apple TV+.

His other Broadway credits include In the Heights, Waitress, Shuffle Along, American Idiot, Porgy and Bess, and Bring It On: The Musical. His off-Broadway credits include In the Heights and The Wrong Man.

All proceeds from the Gala will go toward TSC’s Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Fund and the Barbara B. Apperson Angel Fund: supporting a variety of Education and Outreach Programs for the coming year and making possible as many as 30,000 points of contact with children and participants of all ages in over 50 area schools, detention centers, and the Memphis V.A. Hospital.

TSC also will honor longtime White Station High School English teacher Theresa Fairchild with its third annual “Teacher of the Year” Award, sponsored by Gossett Motor Cars.

TSC’s Gala will feature the award presentation to Ms. Fairchild, a festive buffet feast, open bars, fun live and silent auctions, and a chance to enter and win the drawing for a Broadway Trip for Two to NYC sponsored by Thane Smith.

The live auction will feature: Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson, Jr. framed and signed throwback Grizz jerseys, a FedEx flight simulator adventure, the Grizzlies Media Experience hosted by Pete Pranica in the TV truck and courtside during a game, custom-crafted ice cream delivered to you for one year, and a Wild Blue Rose fine photography print as seen in the private dining area of Bog and Barley Restaurant in East Memphis. Gala attire is festive. Seating will be limited to 220 guests.

TSC annually works with children ages 5-18, primarily in Title 1 schools, as well as incarcerated youths and military Veterans in near-daily programming that develops students’ literacy, desire to read, and compassion. Those acclaimed programs include the Romeo and Juliet Project, the Macbeth Initiative, Feast of Crispian-South, Poetic Justice, and Juvenile Justice.

Platinum, Gold, and Silver tables (ranging from four to eight seats each) are available for purchase now by calling TSC’s Gala Coordinator Stephanie Shine at (901) 759-0604. Additional information about the sponsorships and evening is available online here.

Photo Credit: Paul Morejo

Comments