COUGARS Ll Comes to The Actor's Renaissance Theatre

Cougars ll is a gripping comedy-drama set in a Memphis used car dealership, Cougars Auto Sales, managed by Bianca Blaze (Fatima Gray), who rules with a sharp tongue. Bianca's harsh leadership and favoritism toward male staff create conflict among the female employees. The workplace chaos escalates when an anonymous complaint threatens Bianca's position, leading to a storm of conflicts.

The employees at the dealership face their challenges amidst the drama. Top salesman Dustin Conner (Renwick Malone) struggles with heartbreak after his girlfriend Macy (Shaunell Chears) cheats on him with co-worker and ladies' man Kenny Applewhite (Dabrell Thompson). Dustin, seeking stability, finds himself drawn to an older woman, Jade Kennedy (Latricia 'Pat' Parks), who herself faces gossip for dating a younger man. Faith Finmore (Shana L. Schaeffer/Chazette Bleu), an African princess escaping an arranged marriage, confronts her past when her mother, the queen (Lashelle Flood), arrives with her guard, Ricky Akuu (Joshua Horton), who is secretly in love with the princess. The queen also wrestles with new emotions sparked by Cal Conrad (Gregory Anthony Jones), another salesman at Cougar Auto Sales.

Other employees also have their struggles. Single mom Shannon Reed (Sheronica Re'ne) fights to provide for her kids despite a low bonus and going through a divorce, while new hire Tess Fisher (Brittany Howard) works to uncover the identity of a mysterious female race car driver, VIPER, believed to be among the staff. Meanwhile, a group of con artists (Jermemi White, Shuntae Brown, Xavier Whittington) tries and fails to take over the dealership, but the confrontation forces Bianca to face her misdeeds.

Through betrayals, personal growth, and tense moments, "Cougars II" explores themes like faith, resilience, love, and the complexities of human relationships. With drama, comedy, and a talented cast from Memphis, West Memphis, and Marion, Arkansas. With seven performances, Cougars II promises an unforgettable experience at Theatreworks On The Square that will sure to have you on the edge of your seat.

THE CAST

FATIMA L. GRAY: Bianca Blaz

RENWICK MALONE: Dustin

LATRICIA 'PAT' PARKS: Jade Kennedy

SHAUNELL CHEARS: Macy Starks

DESHELL VALLEY: Etta Mae

SHANA L. WINSTON SCHAEFFER: Faith Finmore/Princess Lynethia- May 1st-4th

SHUNTAE BROWN: Alice Bradley

JEREMI WHITE: Melvin- May 1st- May 4th

GREGORY ANTHONY JONES: Cal Conrad

DABRELL THOMPSON: Kenny Applewhite

SHERONICA RE'NE: Shannon Reed

JOSHUA HORTON: Ricky Akuu

XAVIER WHITTINGTON: Melvin - April 25th- 27th

EVONE DILLON: Sasha Vanderveede

Joyce Howard: Tonya - April 25th-27th

BRITTANY HOWARD: Tess Fisher

JUST KELS: Tonya- May 1st-4th

ANTAMICA GRIMES: Anita

LACHELLE FLOOD: Queen Gail Hardy

CHAZETTE BLEU: Faith Finmore / Princess Lynethia April 25th- 27th

KNOAH- Cory

JOSELYNN ALLEN- Sarah

THE CREW

Director: Mary Ann Washington

Set Designer- Jerome Wilson

Lights/ Sound- TBA

Costumes- The Actor's Renaissance Theatre

Chorography- Antamica Grimes/ Sheronica Re'ne

Music: Just Kels

Marketing Manager: Renwick Malone

Production Assistants: Jesse Dunlap, Comedian Courtney Coleman, Renwick Malone, Gregory Anthoney Jones, Joshua Horton, Greg Scott, Dabrell Thompson, Jeremi White, Just Kels, and Latricia 'Pat' Parks.

