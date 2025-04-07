COUGARS Ll Comes to The Actor's Renaissance Theatre

The workplace chaos escalates when an anonymous complaint threatens Bianca's position, leading to a storm of conflicts.
Cougars ll is a gripping comedy-drama set in a Memphis used car dealership, Cougars Auto Sales, managed by Bianca Blaze (Fatima Gray), who rules with a sharp tongue. Bianca's harsh leadership and favoritism toward male staff create conflict among the female employees. The workplace chaos escalates when an anonymous complaint threatens Bianca's position, leading to a storm of conflicts.
The employees at the dealership face their challenges amidst the drama. Top salesman Dustin Conner (Renwick Malone) struggles with heartbreak after his girlfriend Macy (Shaunell Chears) cheats on him with co-worker and ladies' man Kenny Applewhite (Dabrell Thompson). Dustin, seeking stability, finds himself drawn to an older woman, Jade Kennedy (Latricia 'Pat' Parks), who herself faces gossip for dating a younger man. Faith Finmore (Shana L. Schaeffer/Chazette Bleu), an African princess escaping an arranged marriage, confronts her past when her mother, the queen (Lashelle Flood), arrives with her guard, Ricky Akuu (Joshua Horton), who is secretly in love with the princess. The queen also wrestles with new emotions sparked by Cal Conrad (Gregory Anthony Jones), another salesman at Cougar Auto Sales.
Other employees also have their struggles. Single mom Shannon Reed (Sheronica Re'ne) fights to provide for her kids despite a low bonus and going through a divorce, while new hire Tess Fisher (Brittany Howard) works to uncover the identity of a mysterious female race car driver, VIPER, believed to be among the staff. Meanwhile, a group of con artists (Jermemi White, Shuntae Brown, Xavier Whittington) tries and fails to take over the dealership, but the confrontation forces Bianca to face her misdeeds.
Through betrayals, personal growth, and tense moments, "Cougars II" explores themes like faith, resilience, love, and the complexities of human relationships. With drama, comedy, and a talented cast from Memphis, West Memphis, and Marion, Arkansas. With seven performances, Cougars II promises an unforgettable experience at Theatreworks On The Square that will sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
FATIMA L. GRAY: Bianca Blaz
RENWICK MALONE: Dustin
LATRICIA 'PAT' PARKS: Jade Kennedy
SHAUNELL CHEARS: Macy Starks
DESHELL VALLEY: Etta Mae
SHANA L. WINSTON SCHAEFFER: Faith Finmore/Princess Lynethia- May 1st-4th
SHUNTAE BROWN: Alice Bradley
JEREMI WHITE: Melvin- May 1st- May 4th
GREGORY ANTHONY JONES: Cal Conrad
DABRELL THOMPSON: Kenny Applewhite
SHERONICA RE'NE: Shannon Reed
JOSHUA HORTON: Ricky Akuu
XAVIER WHITTINGTON: Melvin - April 25th- 27th
EVONE DILLON: Sasha Vanderveede
Joyce Howard: Tonya - April 25th-27th
BRITTANY HOWARD: Tess Fisher
JUST KELS: Tonya- May 1st-4th
ANTAMICA GRIMES: Anita
LACHELLE FLOOD: Queen Gail Hardy
CHAZETTE BLEU: Faith Finmore / Princess Lynethia April 25th- 27th
KNOAH- Cory
JOSELYNN ALLEN- Sarah
Director: Mary Ann Washington
Set Designer- Jerome Wilson
Lights/ Sound- TBA
Costumes- The Actor's Renaissance Theatre
Chorography- Antamica Grimes/ Sheronica Re'ne
Music: Just Kels
Marketing Manager: Renwick Malone
Production Assistants: Jesse Dunlap, Comedian Courtney Coleman, Renwick Malone, Gregory Anthoney Jones, Joshua Horton, Greg Scott, Dabrell Thompson, Jeremi White, Just Kels, and Latricia 'Pat' Parks.
