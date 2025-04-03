CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Performances run April 25th - May 18th.
The Circuit Playhouse will present Caroline, or Change, running April 25th - May 18th at Playhouse on the Square. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, Caroline, or Change captures the urgency of its era, resonating powerfully today.
In 1963 Louisiana, amid the civil rights movement, Caroline Thibodeaux, a black maid working for a Jewish family, is trying to take care of her own family as the world around her is taking steps towards progress and equality. The story explores themes of racial and social change, as well as Caroline's personal struggles and the impact of socio-economic differences between herself and those around her. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, Caroline, or Change captures the urgency of its era, resonating powerfully today.
Caroline Thibodeaux: Marissa C. Gilliam
Emmie Thibodeaux: Andrea Simpson
Jackie Thibodeaux: Ahmar Anderson
Joe Thibodeaux: Solomon Burton
Dotty Moffett: Arthella Williams-Moore
Rose Gellman: Brooke Papritz*
Stuart Gellman: Atam Woodruff
Noah Gellman: Drake Shehan
The Moon: Wyndie (Oh!) Oliver
The Washing Machine: Kylah Hood
The Dryer: DuValle Henry Jr.
The Bus: Nick Weaver
The Radio (1): Mads Jackson*
The Radio (2): Brandi Nicole
The Radion (3): Keia Johnson
Mr. Stopnick: Michael Gravois*
Grandpa Gellman: Dave Landis*
Grandma Gellman: Sally Stover
Co- Director: Crystin Gilmore
Co-Director: Claire D. Kolheim
Choreographer: Karl Robinson*
Music Director: Tom Johnson
Stage Manager: Tessa Verner
Assistant Stage Manager: Maria Scott
Scenic Designer: Lex Van Blommestein
Lighting Designer: John Alexander
Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling
Sound Designer: Josh Crawford
Properties Designer: Iza Bateman
Technical Director: Mike Jurkovlic
Production Manager: Phillip Hughen
*Playhouse on the Square Resident Company
Caroline, or Change runs April 25th through May 18th at Playhouse on the Square. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm and at 2:00pm on Sundays. Group ticket rates are available. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.
Season 56 will continue to offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are $15. Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 24th and the performance is Thursday, May 1st.
Videos