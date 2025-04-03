CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Circuit Playhouse will present Caroline, or Change, running April 25th - May 18th at Playhouse on the Square.

In 1963 Louisiana, amid the civil rights movement, Caroline Thibodeaux, a black maid working for a Jewish family, is trying to take care of her own family as the world around her is taking steps towards progress and equality. The story explores themes of racial and social change, as well as Caroline's personal struggles and the impact of socio-economic differences between herself and those around her. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, Caroline, or Change captures the urgency of its era, resonating powerfully today.

THE CAST

Caroline Thibodeaux: Marissa C. Gilliam

Emmie Thibodeaux: Andrea Simpson

Jackie Thibodeaux: Ahmar Anderson

Joe Thibodeaux: Solomon Burton

Dotty Moffett: Arthella Williams-Moore

Rose Gellman: Brooke Papritz*

Stuart Gellman: Atam Woodruff

Noah Gellman: Drake Shehan

The Moon: Wyndie (Oh!) Oliver

The Washing Machine: Kylah Hood

The Dryer: DuValle Henry Jr.

The Bus: Nick Weaver

The Radio (1): Mads Jackson*

The Radio (2): Brandi Nicole

The Radion (3): Keia Johnson

Mr. Stopnick: Michael Gravois*

Grandpa Gellman: Dave Landis*

Grandma Gellman: Sally Stover

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Co- Director: Crystin Gilmore

Co-Director: Claire D. Kolheim

Choreographer: Karl Robinson*

Music Director: Tom Johnson

Stage Manager: Tessa Verner

Assistant Stage Manager: Maria Scott

Scenic Designer: Lex Van Blommestein

Lighting Designer: John Alexander

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Sound Designer: Josh Crawford

Properties Designer: Iza Bateman

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovlic

Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

*Playhouse on the Square Resident Company

Caroline, or Change runs April 25th through May 18th at Playhouse on the Square. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm and at 2:00pm on Sundays. Group ticket rates are available. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

Season 56 will continue to offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are $15. Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 24th and the performance is Thursday, May 1st.

