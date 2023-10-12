Registration Now Open For Free Performing Arts Day Camp For Young People Who Stutter

This camp will take place November 18th and 19th at the Halloran Centre.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards
Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Free Outdoor Production of THE TEMPEST Begins Next Week Photo 4 Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Free Outdoor Production of THE TEMPEST Begins Next Week

Registration Now Open For Free Performing Arts Day Camp For Young People Who Stutter

The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the return of Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis – a FREE two-day camp for young people who stutter, ages 8-18, that helps build confidence and community. This camp will take place November 18th and 19th at the Halloran Centre (225 S Main St.). Registration is open now and closes November 10th. 

Camp SAY: Across the USA – Memphis is excited to invite young people who stutter from across the Mid-South to come together for this free, two-day camp. Working in partnership with SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young, the Orpheum Theatre Group has developed an exciting day camp experience that prioritizes connection, collaboration, and fun for kids and teens who stutter, ages 8-18. 

Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis will offer a wide variety of games and activities that encourage communication, creativity, and teamwork. Under the guidance of the Camp SAY leadership staff and the Orpheum’s teaching artists and programming staff, campers will work together in small groups to create original artistic pieces - short plays, comedy skits, poems, songs, dances, visual art - and share them with the larger group (each child can choose whether or not they wish to participate in this final share). It’s truly a time of celebration and empowerment, where everyone gets as much time as they need to speak and express themselves fully! 

Camp SAY offers an exceptional staff-to-camper ratio, with counselors who are experts at working with young people who stutter. Camp also includes an optional parent education workshop and support group, where parents can learn more about stuttering, share their experiences, and meet other parents of kids and teens who stutter. Each camper receives a free camp T-shirt, and camp includes all programming supplies, plus breakfast and lunch daily. 

Registration for Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis is open now at orpheum-memphis.com/campsay. For more information, contact Lena Wallace Black at lblack@orpheum-memphis.com or 901-529-4247. 



RELATED STORIES - Memphis

1
Playhouse On The Squares PLAY SLAM! Returns for Sixth Year Photo
Playhouse On The Square's PLAY SLAM! Returns for Sixth Year

Playhouse on the Square's Play Slam! Press Release features an exciting event that showcases new plays and playwrights. Don't miss this opportunity to experience fresh and innovative theater.

2
Playhouse on the Square Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ This November Photo
Playhouse on the Square Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ This November

Join us on a magical journey down the yellow brick road with 'THE WIZARD OF OZ' at Playhouse on the Square! Experience the beloved classic brought to life on stage. Don't miss this enchanting production!

3
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre

Whenever we prepare to see an older musical, there is a fear that it will be outdated and difficult to watch.  Funny Girl has no such problems, as the message of self acceptance still stands up well today. It is the story of a Jewish girl's rise to fame, despite her homely looks, doing everything she can to ignore the opinions of thousands who say 'if a girl isn't pretty', they can't make it in show business. 

4
Collage Dance Collective to Host 13th Annual Jazz Gala Fundraiser Photo
Collage Dance Collective to Host 13th Annual Jazz Gala Fundraiser

Join the Collage Dance Conservatory for their 13th Annual Jazz Gala Fundraiser on October 29. Enjoy a fall brunch with performances by Collage Dance Collective and students, as well as acclaimed jazz artists. Support youth arts education and the expansion of the Conservatory's programs.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song Video
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/20-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Orpheum Theatre (2/06-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Orpheum Theatre (4/03-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Streetcar Named Desire
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (2/01-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 7th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: The Tempest
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (10/05-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/04-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Orpheum Theatre (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theatre (7/16-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (11/30-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You