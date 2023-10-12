Registration Now Open For Free Performing Arts Day Camp For Young People Who Stutter

The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the return of Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis – a FREE two-day camp for young people who stutter, ages 8-18, that helps build confidence and community. This camp will take place November 18th and 19th at the Halloran Centre (225 S Main St.). Registration is open now and closes November 10th.

Camp SAY: Across the USA – Memphis is excited to invite young people who stutter from across the Mid-South to come together for this free, two-day camp. Working in partnership with SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young, the Orpheum Theatre Group has developed an exciting day camp experience that prioritizes connection, collaboration, and fun for kids and teens who stutter, ages 8-18.

Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis will offer a wide variety of games and activities that encourage communication, creativity, and teamwork. Under the guidance of the Camp SAY leadership staff and the Orpheum’s teaching artists and programming staff, campers will work together in small groups to create original artistic pieces - short plays, comedy skits, poems, songs, dances, visual art - and share them with the larger group (each child can choose whether or not they wish to participate in this final share). It’s truly a time of celebration and empowerment, where everyone gets as much time as they need to speak and express themselves fully!

Camp SAY offers an exceptional staff-to-camper ratio, with counselors who are experts at working with young people who stutter. Camp also includes an optional parent education workshop and support group, where parents can learn more about stuttering, share their experiences, and meet other parents of kids and teens who stutter. Each camper receives a free camp T-shirt, and camp includes all programming supplies, plus breakfast and lunch daily.

Registration for Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis is open now at orpheum-memphis.com/campsay. For more information, contact Lena Wallace Black at lblack@orpheum-memphis.com or 901-529-4247.