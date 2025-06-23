Playhouse on the Square Mourns the Passing of FedEx Founder Fred Smith

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on the Square has released a statement mourning the loss of Fred Smith, founder of FedEx and longtime patron of the arts in the Mid-South region.

“At Playhouse on the Square, we join our friends across the Mid-South in mourning the loss of Fred Smith, founder of FedEx,” the statement reads. “Mr. Smith deeply understood the value of the arts—not only as a supporter but as a participant.”

Fred Smith and his family were known for their active presence in the region’s artistic life, regularly attending performances, supporting galleries and concerts, and championing arts education. His dedication extended beyond philanthropy, embodying a belief that the arts are essential to a community’s vibrancy and growth.

“Like his visionary company, Mr. Smith recognized that the arts are essential to the vitality, resilience, and spirit of a thriving community,” the theatre’s tribute continues.

As Memphis continues to experience an artistic and cultural renaissance, leaders across the region reflect on the pivotal role Smith played in fostering that spirit.

“The arts do that. FedEx does that. And Fred Smith was, and will always remain, a catalyst for it all.”

Playhouse on the Square joins the Memphis arts community in celebrating Fred Smith’s enduring legacy and offering condolences to the Smith family.

