Playhouse Colors Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORROR Next Month

Playhouse on the Square will present the Playhouse on the Square revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Performances run November 11 - December 22, 2021.

Tickets are available now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.

Little Shop of Horrors is the first installment of The Playhouse on the Square Holiday Series of shows entitled Welcome to Show Row.

When a man-eating plant lands in your flower shop, what do you do? Feed it people of course! Hapless flower shop worker, Seymour, only wants the love of his life to notice him. When his little blood sucking plant grows to become the talk of the town, Seymour will get more than he bargained for.

Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Daniel Stuart Nelson (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Kinky Boots) portrays his "dream role," Seymour in this revival directed by veteran director, Dave Landis (The Book of Will, Tuck Everlasting). Tending shop with Nelson are Resident Company Members Michael Gravios (I Am My Own Wife, Laughter on the 23rd Floor) as Mr. Mushnik and Brooke Papritz (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Taming) as Audrey. The voice of the charismatic carnivorous creeper, Audrey II is Memphis theatre favorite Samantha Miller, (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Ain't Misbehavin').

After two previous attempts to mount the production during the COVID-19 outbreak. The production will be held in Playhouse on the Square's main auditorium with limited seating and mask requirements. "We are creating a Skid Row representative of the world we are currently somewhat living through," says director, Dave Landis. Originally intended to be one of the closing productions of Playhouse on the Square's 51st season. The theatre's production and design teams worked up various set and costume's designs to address cast, crew, and audience safety. Many of those designs and precautions have been incorporated into the final production.

The complete cast and crew of Little Shop of Horrors is as follows:

THE CAST OF LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS:

Seymour - Daniel Stuart Nelson

Audrey - Brooke Papritz

Orin - Nathan McHenry

Mushnik - Michael Gravois

Audrey II - Samantha Miller

Chiffon - Zan Edwards

Ronnette - Noelia Warnette-Jones

Crystal - Breyannah Tillman

Audrey II Puppeteer - Haley Wilson

THE CREATIVE TEAM FOR LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS:

Director: Dave Landis

Music Director: Jason Eschhofen

Choreographer: Brittany Church

Stage Manager: Morgan Corlew-Strauss

ASM: Claire Young

Lighting Designer: Justin Gibson

Scenic Designer: Katie-Bell Kenney

Costume Designer: Kathie Kovarik

Props Designer: Reiley Duffy

Sound Designer: Jason Eschhofen

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain. Sunday Matinees have a 2:00 pm curtain. Playhouse on the Square is seating at 32% of its capacity and following local COVID-19 mitigation protocols, as suggested by the Shelby County Health Department. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #FeedMe901. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance is Thursday, November 18th.