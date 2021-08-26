Photos: HELLO, DOLLY! Parades Into Theatre Memphis

Hello, Dolly! will be the opening musical at Theatre Memphis on August 27, 2021, to inaugurate the celebration of the 100th consecutive season that the community theatre has produced. The Jerry Herman / Michael Stewart collaboration, which runs through September 19, 2021, follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

Directed and Choreographed by Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley, the Theatre Memphis production stars Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch as Dolly. Vandergelder is portrayed by Barclay Roberts who returns to the Theatre Memphis stage to recreate the role he held in the 2003 Theatre Memphis version of Hello, Dolly!

Litch states, "Auditioning for this show was a must for me because I wanted to be able to really connect with our patrons as a special way to kick off our 100th anniversary. I like to be involved in one of our shows on stage from time to time to keep my pulse on what our production team and volunteers really go through in a show. And this role, specifically, is so special to me because I do it in honor and memory of my dear friend Ann Sharp who played a quintessential Dolly on our stage before."

Randall Hartzog, Director of Marketing and Communications for Theatre Memphis, acclaims the dedication of the cast as a major reason the production is opening. "The commitment from our amazing cast proved crucial to the show opening under some extreme circumstances. Masked rehearsals and appropriate distancing helped create an environment that was as safe as possible to create the production and open our 100th season." Tickets for any performance can be acquired by calling the box office at 901.682.8323 or going online to www.theatrememphis.org/tickets.

With the excitement of the celebratory season and the return of live theatre to the public, Theatre Memphis will require masks to be worn at all times while in the newly renovated facility which has improved filtration systems, larger common area for appropriate distancing and sanitation stations placed throughout the building. Performers will be masked with clear shields and extra space has been reserved between them and the audience.

For a complete COVID 19 policy implemented by Theatre Memphis, please go to the website, www.theatrememphis.org/covid-19-policies .