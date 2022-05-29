Orpheum Theatre Group Announces Winners for the 13th Annual High School Musical Theatre Awards

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Orpheum Theatre Group announced the award recipients of the 13th Annual High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Students and supporters from 38 participating schools across three states gathered in celebration of their peers performing on the Orpheum stage and in support roles behind the scenes. The evening was a culmination of a year-long program bringing students from all over the Mid-South together for an intensive week of team building, collaboration, and celebration of musical theatre.

The Lead Actor and Actress nominees from 2021 returned to the Orpheum stage to host the evening's ceremony. Award recipients for Lead Actor & Lead Actress - Brima Gassama (Germantown High School) and Vera Brown (Crosstown High School) will represent the Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (The Jimmy Awards®) at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on Monday, June 27. The 13th Annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards are sponsored in part by Ticketmaster, Dean HD, Production One, and Sedgwick.

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) which includes 46 programs from across the country. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the program sends a Lead Actress and Lead Actor award recipient from each of these competitions to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway. The 13th annual Jimmy Awards® will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway - the current home of Disney's The Lion King.

The Orpheum Theatre Group congratulates all of the award recipients! (Full recipient list attached).

About The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®:

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsing led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend one week in New York City from Monday, June 20, 2022, through Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and their combined efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The thirteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

About the Orpheum Theatre Group:

The mission of the Orpheum Theatre Group is to enhance the communities we serve by utilizing the performing arts to entertain, educate, and enlighten while preserving the historic Orpheum Theatre and the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education. For more information, visit www.orpheum-memphis.com.

Orpheum Education Declaration of Action: We commit to engaging and collaborating with the people of the Mid-South through the transformative power of the arts.