Opera Memphis Announces 2019-20 Season

Opera Memphis has announced the lineup of events for its 2019-2020 Season, featuring a Puccini Double Bill of Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi and Mozart's Così fan tutte as the anchoring performance of the Midtown Opera Festival 2020. The year kicks off with the eighth annual 30 Days of Opera, and continues with The Jessye Norman Concert presented with Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Following that is a three month residency at Dixon Gallery and Gardens with the return of A Victorian Holiday and new programs including Opera Goes to Broadway and a family-oriented Magic Flute.

This year, 30 Days of Opera-an annual fall tradition-brings some extra special events to Memphis. In addition to daily free performances at places like Cooper-Young Fest, Germantown Festival, Memphis Pride, and the Levitt Shell, 30 Days will also include a special symposium in collaboration with Rhodes College featuring keynote speaker Naomi Andre. Dr. Andre is best known for her book Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement, and her CNN segment on how opera companies can learn from Beyoncé. The Opera in Black and White Symposium takes place September 13, and more information can be found at operamemphis.org.

Also in September, Opera Memphis is teaming up with the MSO to present one of the most legendary sopranos of the 20th century, the iconic Jessye Norman. This is a unique opportunity to experience one of the most loved and respected voices in the history of the art form; it's an event not to be missed.

After several successful collaborations, Opera Memphis and Dixon Gallery & Gardens will partner for Opera Memphis' first-ever residency at the Dixon from early October through January of 2020. This residency will showcase OM performers at existing Dixon events like Art on Fire, and introduce several new programs including a Magic Flute family event and Opera Goes to Broadway-a lively showcase of Broadway show tunes that exist at the intersection of opera and musical theater. December marks the return of the newest holiday tradition in town, A Victorian Holiday! With more activities, performances, characters, and nights to attend, this year's Victorian Holiday will give party goers an even more in-depth and interactive experience of 19th century Memphis.

"We're thrilled that GPAC will soon have a new performance space; though, the construction means we won't have access to our usual fall venue," remarks OM General Director Ned Canty. "Luckily for us, our colleagues at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens welcomed the idea of a residency with open arms-a fitting tribute to Hugo Dixon, a great lover of opera."

The season returns to its usual form in February with a double bill of Puccini's Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi at Germantown Performing Arts Center. Never before seen at Opera Memphis, Suor Angelica will feature star soprano Kelly Kaduce in the title role. Ms. Kaduce, described by Opera News as a "dynamo" with a voice the New York Times calls "lustrous" and "masterful", will be making her company debut across from OM favorite, Phyllis Pancella.

Closing out the season is Midtown Opera Festival 2020. This year Mozart is taking over with performances of the comedic opera Così fan tutte, a company premiere of Bastien und Bastienne (written when the composer was barely twelve years old), and Mozart-themed instrumental programs from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. These events, as always, will be supplemented by multiple other programs, including meals, recitals, and our ever popular "Cartoons and Cereal".

"Così fan tutte is an opera that distills the essence of what it means to be young and in love, or at least think you are," says General Director Ned Canty. "Whether it is Mozart's subtle manipulations, or an episode of Riverdale or Beverly Hills, 90210, there is nothing more timeless than the breaking and unbreaking of young hearts."

Subscriptions for the 2019-20 season are now on sale, and single tickets go on sale August 1. For more information on the season's lineup, visit www.operamemphis.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You