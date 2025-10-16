Mykal Kilgore Joins Studio Tenn's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mykal Kilgore will star in the iconic role of Judas in Studio Tenn's production of the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Kilgore will perform opposite Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal, previously announced in the role of Jesus. The bold production debuting May 7, 2026, will serve as the highly anticipated finale of Studio Tenn's 2025–26 season inside Turner Theater at The Factory at Franklin.

Nominated for five Tony Awards itself, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is an electrifying musical that reimagines the final days of Jesus through the eyes of Judas, with music and lyrics by Broadway legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Torn between loyalty and fear, Judas believes the movement is growing dangerously radical. As tension builds and the world closes in, the story hurtles toward the crucifixion, capturing Jesus' internal anguish and ultimate acceptance of fate.

“It's an extraordinary honor to bring together powerhouse performers like Adam Pascal and Mykal Kilgore for ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,'” said Patrick Cassidy, director of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Studio Tenn's Artistic Director. “Both artists have redefined what it means to bring vulnerability to the stage. To see them share this iconic story with our audiences in Franklin will be a truly unforgettable experience.”

Kilgore, a Grammy- and NAACP Image Award-nominated singer-songwriter and actor, has captivated audiences on Broadway in “Motown the Musical,” “Hair” and “The Book of Mormon”; on national tours and on screen in NBC's “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Wiz Live.” Kilgore's lead single from his debut album, “A Man Born Black,” received a Best Traditional R&B Performance nomination for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021.

Adam Pascal, who was nominated for a Tony for his performance as Roger Davis in the original cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent,” will portray the titular role of Jesus. Since his Broadway debut in 1996, Pascal has appeared on Broadway as Radames in “Aida,” Billy Flynn in “Chicago,” the Master of Ceremonies in “Cabaret,” Huey in “Memphis,” Shakespeare in “Something Rotten!,” Chad in “Disaster!” and Edward Lewis in “Pretty Woman: The Musical.” On the other side of the Atlantic, he was seen as Ryuk in “Death Note–In Concert” and opposite Josh Groban and Idina Menzel in a concert staging of the Tim Rice/ABBA musical “Chess.”

Studio Tenn's star-studded production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” underscores the nonprofit professional theatre group's growing reputation as a destination for world-class theatre in the Southeast, combining moving performances and innovative storytelling to create one-of-a-kind experiences for local audiences of all ages.

Set to pulse-pounding rock and told entirely through music, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is a timeless story of power, sacrifice and the human struggle behind a divine legend. Don't miss this iconic theatrical event, moving audiences for over 50 years, at Turner Theater from May 7 to 24, 2026.