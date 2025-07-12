Limited Engagement of AUSTEN'S PRIDE Comes to Orpheum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced the limited engagement of the pre-Broadway production of Austen's Pride September 9-10. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase through the Orpheum box office (901.525.3000) or Ticketmaster. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 901.529.4226 or emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this special opportunity to our audiences – the chance to see a show before it makes its way to Broadway,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group.

Adding to the 2025 global celebration of Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary, Austen's Pride will embark on a multi-state pre-Broadway Tour beginning this month.

Jane Austen’s most beloved tale is reimagined when the esteemed author begins her own journey of self-discovery. As the stormy romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds in a fresh narrative, Austen gains new insights into both her creations and her own identity. Austen's Pride presents Pride and Prejudice as never before, blending wit and wisdom with a gorgeous original score that whisks audiences away to an era rich with passion and longing. Production credits include Book, Music and Lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs, Music Direction by Sheela Ramesh, Choreography by Lisa Shriver, and Direction by Igor Goldin.

Austen’s Pride played a one-night-only concert at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on June 29, 2023. That production starred Mamie Parris, Olivia Hernandez, Andrew Samonsky, Jason Gotay, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel. A full recording of the evening is available on the production’s website and on all streaming platforms. Previously Austen’s Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Jane Austen, Clifton Davis as Mr. Bennet, and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet. The production garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. “This chipper new musical skillfully layers ‘Pride and Prejudice’ with the author’s personal life,” said Seattle Magazine while the Seattle Times exclaimed “Austen’s Pride captures the lilt of Austen’s language and her cunning social observations. Inventive and clever.” Austen’s Pride was also produced in March 2019 at ACT of Connecticut in Ridgefield, CT. Austen's Pride will make its debut in a production produced by STAGES St. Louis’ (Gayle Holsman Seay, Artistic Director and Andrew Kuhlman, Executive Producer) at The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 25, 2025. For more information on AUSTEN’S PRIDE visit https://www.austensprideamusical.com.

About the Orpheum Theatre Group:

The mission of the Orpheum Theatre Group is to enhance the communities we serve by utilizing the performing arts to entertain, educate, and enlighten while preserving the historic Orpheum Theatre and the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education. For more information, visit orpheum-memphis.com.