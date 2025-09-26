Jacob Storms’ TENNESSEE RISING To Open 33rd Annual Mississippi Delta Tennessee Williams Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jacob Storms’ Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams will kick off the 33rd Annual Mississippi Delta Tennessee Williams Festival at the Opening Gala on October 16 in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Following its acclaimed Off-Broadway and Edinburgh Fringe runs, the internationally celebrated solo play, written and performed by Storms and originally directed by Alan Cumming, will also receive a free community performance on October 17.

The play explores the transformative years between 1939 and 1945 when Tom Williams evolved into Tennessee Williams, one of the most groundbreaking playwrights of the twentieth century. Audiences are invited to step into Williams’ early world, sharing in his soaring highs and devastating lows as he forges his voice and his destiny.

Storms, best known for his recurring role as Serge in Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs’ Red Oaks (Amazon), has received accolades including the United Solo Award for Tennessee Rising, an Offie Award nomination, and recent recognition as a Gregory Award nominee for Outstanding Original Script. His performances have headlined Tennessee Williams festivals in Provincetown, New Orleans, and St. Louis, among many other venues.

Alan Cumming, who directed the piece for the stage, has a career spanning theatre, television, and film, from his iconic Emcee in Cabaret to his Emmy-winning role as host of Peacock’s The Traitors. Cumming continues to work globally across mediums while championing numerous philanthropic causes.