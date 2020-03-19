Tennessee Shakespeare Company Issues Programming Updates

Tennessee Shakespeare Company shares a programming update due to Covid-19:

It will come as no surprise to you that, out of an abundance of caution and care, we must transform our one fundraising benefit of the year, The Elizabethan Feast, originally scheduled for April 25. We are now shifting this event into our first "No Go" Feast.

If you have already made a Feast sponsorship commitment, Thank You! We ask that you still commit to your sponsorship, if you are able, knowing it will now be a 100% gift to TSC's Education Program. Dan will personally be in touch with you.

And if you have wanted to attend our Feast, we hope you will still consider a sponsorship at the level you have purchased in the past or one that is now comfortable for you. It will be a tax-deductible gift, will support our Education and Outreach staff, and will cordially invite you not to show up in person on April 25 but will invite you to a future, smaller event with us.

And any donation you make to the Feast will go directly to our Barbara B. Apperson Angel Fund for our Education Program, which is in the midst of creating a record 35,000 points of contact this season with Memphis area children, patrons of all ages, juveniles in lock-up, and our military veterans at the V.A. Hospital.





