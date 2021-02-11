Graceland Announces Plans For ELVIS WEEK 2021 In Memphis

Elvis Week 2021 will mark the 44th anniversary of Elvis' passing and Graceland is preparing for the gathering of thousands of Elvis fans and friends. Taking place August 11-17, Elvis Week is an annual, multi-day gathering celebrating Elvis' life and legacy. It has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world.

Events include appearances by celebrities and musicians, live concerts, panel discussions, meet and greet opportunities, parties, fan events, the ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST (ETA) CONTEST, special bus excursions around Memphis and to Tupelo, and much more. Events and special tours will be held at the Mansion, the entertainment and exhibit complex, Elvis Presley's Memphis, the AAA Four-Diamond Guest House at Graceland resort hotel, and the Graceland Exhibition Center, home to the Jungle Room Bar.

Tickets for all Elvis Week events go on-sale for the public Friday, February 12, at 1:00 p.m. CST. Details and additional ticket information, including specifics on exclusive Elvis Week packages, is now available online at ElvisWeek.com.

The cornerstone event, the CANDLELIGHT VIGIL, will begin on Sunday, August 15, at Graceland's front gate. Elvis music sets the tone of the evening as fans walk up the driveway to the Meditation Garden. This event lasts throughout the night as thousands of participants gather on Elvis Presley Boulevard listening to music, remembering Elvis, and enjoying the memorials that are created by fans along the street. The Candlelight Vigil Ceremony will also be available to watch online.

New this year is the exclusive DOWN IN THE JUNGLE ROOM EXPERIENCE which allows a small group of fans to step into the Jungle Room with some of the musicians who were there for Elvis' 1976 recording sessions and hear their stories of what it was like to record with Elvis there. Special guests include guitarist James Burton, piano player David Briggs, and bassist Norbert Putnam. In addition, as part of the experience, guests will enjoy a rare photo opportunity inside the Jungle Room with the special guests.

The Elvis Week 2021 line-up also includes the NASHVILLE MARATHON SESSIONS 50th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT celebrating Elvis' Nashville Marathon Sessions at RCA's Studio B with musicians James Burton, Norbert Putnam, David Briggs, and Charlie McCoy; exclusive, after-hours HIDDEN GRACELAND TOURS hosted by VP of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese and Gates of Graceland co-host Tom Brown; and a live concert experience ELVIS IN CONCERT featuring on-screen performances by Elvis himself, backed on stage by a live band with special guest appearances by TCB Band members guitarist James Burton and piano player Glen Hardin, backed by Terry Blackwood and The Imperials.

Additional Elvis Week 2021 events include CONVERSATIONS ON ELVIS featuring friends and associates of Elvis including legendary studio musician Charlie McCoy; AN AFTERNOON WITH ELVIS' PIANO MAN GLEN HARDIN; a GOSPEL BRUNCH featuring Terry Blackwood and The Imperials; special GRACELAND STABLE TOURS; and A TRIBUTE TO SUN STUDIO FEATURING JOHN Paul Keith. In addition, the week will also feature nightly parties including CLUB ELVIS - HAWAIIAN-STYLE, a BLUE HAWAII LUAU celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie, and the live music pavilion at the Graceland Exhibition Center that will feature continuous live entertainment and a comfortable area for fans to recharge and reconnect.

Elvis tribute artist events will kick off Elvis Week 2021, starting with ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST CONTEST Semifinal and Final Rounds, featuring Elvis tribute artists from around the world competing for the 2021 title, and THE ULTIMATE RETURN, a live concert featuring past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners. Other Elvis tribute artist events include AN AFTERNOON WITH Cody Ray Slaughter and two acoustic afternoon ELVIS UNPLUGGED - STARRING DEAN Z & FRIENDS shows. Click here for a list of Elvis tribute artist packages and tickets.

For a complete line-up of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to Elvis Week 2021.

The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel is in the heart of the action and is home to many of the week's shows, plus free nightly live entertainment, a host of other free Elvis Week activities and complimentary shuttle service throughout the Graceland campus. Visit GracelandGuesthouse.com to make your room reservations.

COVID-19 Protocols will be in place for all events. This includes the requirement of masks, temperature screenings, and socially distanced seating. Seats for all Soundstage and Guest House Theater events will be assigned closer to event date based on purchase order. Patrons will receive seating assignments at ticket pick-up. All tickets in transaction will be considered a ticket grouping - and allowable ticket grouping sizes will be determined later, based on current health directives. Find out more about our current Graceland's COVID-19 Protocols.

All guests, times, prices, and details are subject to change.