CURTAINS, THE MUSICAL COMEDY WHODUNIT Opens This Week At Cumberland County Playhouse

Beginning September 26, Cumberland County Playhouse will present Curtains, The Musical Comedy Whodunit, the hit comedy with a book by Rupert Holmes, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and music by John Kander, with additional lyrics by Kander and Holmes.

Set in 1959 at Boston’s Colonial Theatre, the story unfolds when the leading lady of a new musical mysteriously dies during opening night. Suddenly, the entire cast and crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who is not only tasked with solving the case but also happens to be an enthusiastic musical theatre fan. Blending parody, suspense, and show-stopping tunes, Curtains is a hilariously high-energy send-up that keeps audiences guessing until the final curtain falls.

Cast

The production will feature Daniel Black (Hairspray), Harli Cooper (9 to 5), Heather McCall (The Cottage), Noah Sowalskie (9 to 5), Weslie Webster (Moon Over Buffalo), Jason Ross (Hairspray), Dennis Elkins (White Christmas, appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association), Mary Humphrey (The Cottage), Griffin Cole (Beautiful, The Carole King Musical), Michael Ruff (The Miss Firecracker Contest), Bill Macchio (The Wizard of Oz), McGwire Holman (Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream), Logan Purcell (Hairspray), Abigail Williams (9 to 5), Jonathan Thompson (Hairspray), and Caleb Sager (The Miss Firecracker Contest). The ensemble includes Shannon Cabato, Jack Catena, Téa Doherty, Cora Hassberger, Shane Langford, Jymil Littles, Caitlin Schaub, and Meghan Wombles.

Curtains is rated PG-13 and will play on the Mainstage. The production is co-sponsored by Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade and Barbara Huff.

Tickets are now available at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000. All productions at Cumberland County Playhouse are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, and media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle.