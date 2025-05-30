A BRONX TALE Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on the Square will present A Bronx Tale The Musical beginning in June. the musical features a book by Chazz Palminteri, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Performances will run June 13th - July 13th at Playhouse on the Square, Overton Square Performing Arts District, 66 S. Cooper St.

This captivating hit musical takes you to the stoops of 1960s Bronx where gang warfare reigns supreme. A young man, Calogero, witnesses a murder in front of his Belmont Avenue home by a gangster named Sonny. Lying to protect Sonny, Calogero is taken under his wing experiencing the mob life first hand. He is now torn between his love and admiration for his father and the fascination and desire of becoming a mob boss. Complications arise after he falls in love with an African American girl from the wrong side of the tracks, and before their relationship can solidify, the conflicts between their rival neighborhoods lead to a violent series of events.

Adapted from the beloved play and film, A Bronx Tale The Musical is crafted with a compelling narrative by Chazz Palminteri, with music by Alan Menken, and brought to life with the lyrics by Glenn Slater, exploring themes of respect, loyalty, racism, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

THE CAST

Calogero Anello: Aden Pettet

Young Calogero: Drake Shehan

Sonny LoSpecchio: Kent Fleshman

Lorenzo Anello: Stephen Garrett

Jane Williams: Mads Jackson*

Rosina Anello: Brooke Papritz*

Tyrone Williams: Kameren Batty

Sally Slick/Calogero U/S: Steele Bowers

Handsome Nick: Ty Lenderman

Crazy Mario: Cody Wayne Morris

Rudy The Voice: Hunter Burton

Frankie Coffee Cake: John Hemphill

Eddie Mush/Sonny U/S: Chris Cotten

JoJo The Whale: Chris McCollum

Tony Ten to Two: Donovan Smith

Denise/Jane U/S: Zan Edwards

Freida: Noelia Warnette-Jones

Jesse: Alan Toney

Doo-Wop Lead: Jared Smith

Doo Wop Tenor/Sally Slick U/S: JD Willis

Doo Wop Baritone/Handsome Nick U/S: William Lowery

Doo Wop Bass/Crazy Mario U/S: Lucca Scarpace

Young Calogero Standby: Roper Oswald

ENSEMBLE: Josie Chavers (Frieda & Denise U/S), Wyatt Pendleton, Karl Robinson* (Tyrone & Jesse U/S), Caroline Simpson* (Rosina U/S), and Haley Wilson

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director & Choreographer: Daniel Stuart Nelson*

Assistant Director: Lyden Lewis

Music Director: Tom Johnson

Stage Manager: Tessa Verner

Assistant Stage Manager: Maria Scott

Scenic Designer: Phillip Hughen

Lighting Designer: Ely Kleinsmith

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Sound Designer: Josh Crawford

Properties Designer: Iza Bateman

Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

*Playhouse on the Square Resident Company

