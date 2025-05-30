 tracking pixel
A BRONX TALE Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Performances will run June 13th - July 13th.

By: May. 30, 2025
A BRONX TALE Comes to Playhouse on the Square Image
Playhouse on the Square will present A Bronx Tale The Musical beginning in June. the musical features a book by Chazz Palminteri, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Performances will run June 13th - July 13th at Playhouse on the Square, Overton Square Performing Arts District, 66 S. Cooper St.

This captivating hit musical takes you to the stoops of 1960s Bronx where gang warfare reigns supreme. A young man, Calogero, witnesses a murder in front of his Belmont Avenue home by a gangster named Sonny. Lying to protect Sonny, Calogero is taken under his wing experiencing the mob life first hand. He is now torn between his love and admiration for his father and the fascination and desire of becoming a mob boss. Complications arise after he falls in love with an African American girl from the wrong side of the tracks, and before their relationship can solidify, the conflicts between their rival neighborhoods lead to a violent series of events.

Adapted from the beloved play and film, A Bronx Tale The Musical is crafted with a compelling narrative by Chazz Palminteri, with music by Alan Menken, and brought to life with the lyrics by Glenn Slater, exploring themes of respect, loyalty, racism, and the unbreakable bonds of family. 

THE CAST

  • Calogero Anello: Aden Pettet
  • Young Calogero: Drake Shehan
  • Sonny LoSpecchio: Kent Fleshman
  • Lorenzo Anello: Stephen Garrett
  • Jane Williams: Mads Jackson*
  • Rosina Anello: Brooke Papritz*
  • Tyrone Williams: Kameren Batty
  • Sally Slick/Calogero U/S: Steele Bowers
  • Handsome Nick: Ty Lenderman
  • Crazy Mario: Cody Wayne Morris
  • Rudy The Voice: Hunter Burton
  • Frankie Coffee Cake: John Hemphill
  • Eddie Mush/Sonny U/S: Chris Cotten
  • JoJo The Whale: Chris McCollum
  • Tony Ten to Two: Donovan Smith
  • Denise/Jane U/S: Zan Edwards
  • Freida: Noelia Warnette-Jones
  • Jesse: Alan Toney
  • Doo-Wop Lead: Jared Smith
  • Doo Wop Tenor/Sally Slick U/S: JD Willis
  • Doo Wop Baritone/Handsome Nick U/S: William Lowery
  • Doo Wop Bass/Crazy Mario U/S: Lucca Scarpace
  • Young Calogero Standby: Roper Oswald
  • ENSEMBLE: Josie Chavers (Frieda & Denise U/S), Wyatt Pendleton, Karl Robinson* (Tyrone & Jesse U/S), Caroline Simpson* (Rosina U/S), and Haley Wilson

THE CREATIVE TEAM

  • Director & Choreographer: Daniel Stuart Nelson*
  • Assistant Director: Lyden Lewis
  • Music Director: Tom Johnson
  • Stage Manager: Tessa Verner
  • Assistant Stage Manager: Maria Scott
  • Scenic Designer: Phillip Hughen
  • Lighting Designer: Ely Kleinsmith
  • Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling
  • Sound Designer: Josh Crawford
  • Properties Designer: Iza Bateman
  • Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

*Playhouse on the Square Resident Company 



