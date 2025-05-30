A BRONX TALE Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Performances will run June 13th - July 13th.
Playhouse on the Square will present A Bronx Tale The Musical beginning in June. the musical features a book by Chazz Palminteri, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Performances will run June 13th - July 13th at Playhouse on the Square, Overton Square Performing Arts District, 66 S. Cooper St.
This captivating hit musical takes you to the stoops of 1960s Bronx where gang warfare reigns supreme. A young man, Calogero, witnesses a murder in front of his Belmont Avenue home by a gangster named Sonny. Lying to protect Sonny, Calogero is taken under his wing experiencing the mob life first hand. He is now torn between his love and admiration for his father and the fascination and desire of becoming a mob boss. Complications arise after he falls in love with an African American girl from the wrong side of the tracks, and before their relationship can solidify, the conflicts between their rival neighborhoods lead to a violent series of events.
Adapted from the beloved play and film, A Bronx Tale The Musical is crafted with a compelling narrative by Chazz Palminteri, with music by Alan Menken, and brought to life with the lyrics by Glenn Slater, exploring themes of respect, loyalty, racism, and the unbreakable bonds of family.
*Playhouse on the Square Resident Company
