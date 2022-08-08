2nd Annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Set For This Month

The Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival will take place in downtown Gatlinburg and the surrounding area from August 18th-21st. Nestled in the heart of The Great Smoky Mountains, the highly-anticipated and prestigious three-day conference and live music event will feature nightly shows, showcasing an array of musical talent spanning multiple genres with more than 25 #1 hit songwriters and 60 selected songwriters. Some of the host venues include Gatlinburg Brewery, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, Ober Gatlinburg, Ole Smoky Tennessee Distillery, Ole Red, Shine Shack, The Historic Gatlinburg Inn, The Listening Room Cafe, and The Park Vista Hotel.

Highlights from this year's festival include the opening night celebration at Ober Gatlinburg on Thursday night, along with the induction of multi-award-winning hit songwriter, the late Kim Williams, into the Gatlinburg Songwriters Hall of Fame. On Friday night Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, Brady Seals (Little Texas) will perform a full-band show and feature his current single, "Farm Boy," as well as his recent remake of the 90s smash hit "I'd Really Love To See You Tonight," (England Dan & John Ford Coley). Seals, who has sold over 11 million albums, will welcome special guests Lauren Mascitti, Shane Stevens, Stephony Smith, and Karen Rochelle. There will also be a special Legends of Bluegrass show at Ole Smoky featuring Tim Stafford, Jerry Salley, Irene Kelley, Carl Jackson, and Thom Jutz, the reigning IBMA winner. On Saturday night, attendees will have the opportunity to attend An Intimate Evening with Larry Gatlin at Ober Gatlinburg. Gatlin will take his audience on a musical journey as a Grammy award-winning songwriter, performing a string of hit songs he has written during his illustrious career spanning over four decades. Also on the show are Tommy "C. Thomas" Howell (ET, Outsiders, Walking Dead), and Onoleigh. The week will undoubtedly be filled with many magical moments. Purchase tickets for ticketed events HERE.

In addition to these amazing events, the weekend will be filled with stellar performances from #1 songwriters, including; Shane Stevens ("Fancy Like"- Walker Hayes), Tony Arata ("The Dance"- Garth Brooks), Danny Wells ("Check Yes Or No"- George Strait), Steve Dean ("Watching You"- Rodney Atkins), Will Nance ("She's Everything"- Brad Paisley), and many more. Full lineup HERE.

The Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival is also excited to offer participants the opportunity to write a song with #1 hit songwriters, book a master songwriting lecture by legendary superstar and wordsmith, Larry Gatlin, acquire valuable "how to" information regarding TV & movie licensing as well as wealth management help. Songwriters can be mentored by industry professionals including, Eddie Gore and Justyna Kelley, who specialize in artist production, songwriting, and development for rising talent at Music Row's RCA Studio C. Their newest venture, Sneaky Animals Music with legendary guitarist Steve Cropper.

Brenda Lynn Allen will serve as MC for the festival. Allen hosts her own radio show on 103.7 FM WKRM in Columbia, TN, and uses the platform to promote others' music and share her own. She welcomes musical guests of many genres. You can tune in weekdays from noon-3 p.m. CST.

Also appearing Maura Streppa, one of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development's Tennessee Songwriters Week winners. "Tennessee Songwriters Week not only celebrates the foundation of the craft, but it also lifts and presents talented songwriters from all parts of the state who are building their careers," said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. "We're also thrilled to support music venues and inspire travelers to experience our state's rich music stories at museums, attractions, and festivals." Tennessee Songwriters Week 2023 is Feb. 19-25, 2023, with qualifying rounds across the state for the first two weeks of the month.

There are a variety of options to attend, with most performances free and open to the public. Special events can be attended with a $30 membership, one-night show tickets, or special event tickets and passes, all available HERE.