POTICHE Comes to Damansara Performing Arts Center 5/24 - 5/25

May. 2, 2019  
POTICHE Comes to Damansara Performing Arts Center 5/24 - 5/25POTICHE is playing at Damansara Performing Arts Center in Malaysia on May 24 and 25, 2019.

It's 1977, Suzanne Pujol, is a player in the local high society, and the wife of a public figure who runs her life. Having been entrusted with the operation of his late father-in-law's business, her husband is as autocratic with his family as he is with the workers of the umbrella factory Suzanne inherited. Becoming the victim of a health problem, he is ordered to absolute home confinement and Suzanne is forced to take on the role of acting head of the company, a responsibility she does not welcome, and that will in time, reveal her true personality.... The play was a huge success from the Premiere in 1980 and was played for over 5 years in France before being adapted in the United States under the title "A Little Family Business" and played in Los Angeles and New York in 1984. In 2010, François Ozon made a very freely adapted cinematographic version, with Catherine Deneuve, Gérard Depardieu, Fabrice Lucchini and Karine Viard. The Kopi Théâtre amateur troop, made up of French expatriates in KL, aims to make you laugh at their presentation of 'Potiche'. Reviving the comical style of the original authors and the groovy style of 1977, together with social issues that are again, relevant and current in 2018, 'Potiche' promises an evening of laughs and retro style to everyone.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.dpac.com.my/page/ticket/tickets/view/2019-05-24.html



Related Articles View More Malaysia Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • POTICHE Comes to Damansara Performing Arts Center 5/24 - 5/25
  • THE STORY OF CYRANO DE BERGERAC Comes to Damansara Performing Arts Center Tomorrow!
  • KANDANG Comes to Kuala Lumpu Performing Arts Centre Today!
  • KANDANG Comes to Kuala Lumpu Performing Arts Centre 4/25 - 4/28
  • PARIS Comes to Damansara Performing Arts Center 4/5 - 4/6
  • THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Comes to Kuala Lumpur This June!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup