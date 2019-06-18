LA TRAVIATA to Play at Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre

La Traviata will play at Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre June 27-30.

The opera, performed in three acts, is written by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi with libretto in Italian by Francesco Maria Piave. It premiered in Venice at La Fenice opera house on March 6, 1853.

Based upon the 1852 play by Alexandre Dumas fils (La Dame aux camélias), the opera marked a large step forward for Verdi in his quest to express dramatic ideas in music. La traviata means "the fallen woman" or "the one who goes astray" and refers to the main character, Violetta Valéry, a beloved Parisian courtesan who suffers from a life-threatening illness. When she meets a man named Alfredo, the two fall deeply in love and move to the countryside together. One day, Alfredo's father Germont visits Violetta and asks her to break up with his son to preserve their family's reputation. She reluctantly agrees and ends the relationship without giving Alfredo a reason, which leaves him devastated. But in Violetta's final days, Germont is overcome with guilt and tells his son to go reunite with his true love. Catch the opera, to find out the fate of this love affair.

La Traviata's cast features: Ang Mei Foong and Joyce Khoo as "Violetta," Tan Chee Shen and Tap Jin Hin as "Alfredo," Aw Yeow Hoay and Martin Ng as "Giorgio Germont," Chiang YiLing as "Flora Bervoix," Saori Suzuki as "Annina," Heo Yueh Ren as "Gastone de Letoriéres," Samuel Lim as "Dottore Grenvil," James Long as "Barone Douphol," Joseph Ng as "Marchese d'Obigny" and Alphonsus Sim as "Giuseppe."

Tickets to La Traviata can be found at here.





Related Articles Shows View More Malaysia Stories

More Hot Stories For You