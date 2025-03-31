Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hymn of the Journey comes to PJPAC in May. Performances run 17-18 May. Entering its twentieth year, Han Fong Dance Ensemble will present its seventh dance production.

With dance as a vessel, it carries the light and shadows of time, traversing the budding vitality of spring, the fiery passion of summer, the reflective depth of autumn, and the tranquil stillness of winter. Through flowing melodies, it composes a tribute to life.

“Hymn of the Journey” is a collaboration led by Han Fong’s Artistic Director, Justin Wong, along with choreographers Chloe Kok, Keith Low, and Megan Lim, each presenting their unique reflections on different stages of life through four chapters. The production also features renowned lighting designer Tan EngHeng and includes poetry contributions from the esteemed Malaysian Chinese poet Fang Lu for the dance performance.

