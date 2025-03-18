FOOL AND IDIOT LIVE Comes to Malaysia

The performance is on 30 April.
Keeping the promise, 'Fool and Idiot' is finally coming! April 30th, our first date with 'Fool and Idiot’, will you be there? Taiwanese band 'Fool and Idiot' to perform live in Malaysia.
“Fool and Idiot”is dedicated to creating a unique style that reflects their individuality. In December 2023, they released their new album Posture, which features a bolder and more avant-garde style, amplifying the eccentric and unrestrained essence of "Fool and Idiot" to the extreme. This album has been recognized with multiple awards at the 35th Golden Melody Awards.
Come catch their first-ever live performance in Malaysia!
Fool and Idiot live in Malaysia
Date: 30th Apr (Wed)
Time: 8:30PM
Venue: Nero Event Space, PJPAC
