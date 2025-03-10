Anna Chong Brings 'A Place Where Light Shines' Album Launch Showcase to PJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anna Chong “A Place Where Light Shines” Album Launch Showcase comes to PJPAC next month. The performance is on April 12. This is a performance that uses music, movement, lighting, and sound to create a space for dialogue.

Anna attempts to break the boundaries of the stage, crafting a new audiovisual dimension and redefining the relationship between the audience and the performer.

This is a space where Anna's inner world is reified, allowing her to guide you in finding your own light.

Tickets sold are non-refundable, non-exchangeable and no cancellations allowed once payment is made. This is a free-seating concert.

