25TH ASIA PACIFIC DANCE COMPETITION Set For This Month

25th Asia Pacific Dance Competition is headed to PJPAC this month. The competition runs August 17-20.
This 4-day dance competition features Classical, Lyrical, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Jazz, Musical Theatre and more!
Watch more than 1000 competitors from more than 60 schools from Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India compete together in a friendly competition.
Thursday 17th August 2023
Session 1 : 12:30pm-3:00pm
Demi Character Solo 11 & Under
Demi Character Solo 16 & Under
National Solo 13 & Under
National Solo 15 & Under
Tap Solo 12 & Under
Tap Solo 17 & Under
Acrobatic Solo 12 & Under
Acrobatic Solo Open
Session 2 : 4pm – 6pm
Freestyle (A) Solo 7 & Under
Contemporary Duos & Trios 15 & Under
Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop Duos & Trios 17 & Under
National Duos & Trios 17 & Under
Hip Hop, Tap Ensembles 15 & Under
National Ensembles 17 & Under
Session 3 : 7pm – 9:30pm
Classical Solo 13 & Under
Jazz, Tap Duos & Trios 13 & Under
Lyrical Duos & Trios 13 & Under
Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop Duos & Trios 15 & Under
Lyrical, Contemporary, Ballet Troupes 15 & Under
Ballet & National Troupes Open
