25TH ASIA PACIFIC DANCE COMPETITION Set For This Month

The competition runs August 17-20.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

25th Asia Pacific Dance Competition is headed to PJPAC this month. The competition runs August 17-20.

This 4-day dance competition features Classical, Lyrical, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Jazz, Musical Theatre and more!

Watch more than 1000 competitors from more than 60 schools from Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India compete together in a friendly competition.

 

Thursday 17th August 2023

Session 1 : 12:30pm-3:00pm

Demi Character Solo          11 & Under

Demi Character Solo          16 & Under

National Solo                       13 & Under

National Solo                       15 & Under

Tap Solo                               12 & Under

Tap Solo                               17 & Under

Acrobatic Solo                     12 & Under

Acrobatic Solo                     Open

 

Thursday 17th August 2023

Session 2 : 4pm – 6pm

Freestyle (A) Solo                           7 & Under

Contemporary Duos & Trios          15 & Under

Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop Duos & Trios 17 & Under

National Duos & Trios                    17 & Under

Hip Hop, Tap Ensembles              15 & Under

National Ensembles                       17 & Under

Thursday 17th August 2023

Session 3 : 7pm – 9:30pm

Classical Solo                                              13 & Under

Jazz, Tap Duos & Trios                              13 & Under

Lyrical Duos & Trios                                   13 & Under

Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop Duos & Trios             15 & Under

Lyrical, Contemporary, Ballet Troupes    15 & Under

Ballet & National Troupes                         Open




