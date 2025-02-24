2024-2025 Asian Elite Dance Competition Malaysia Regional Set For Next Month at PJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2024-2025 Asian Elite Dance Competition Malaysia Regional is set for March 8 at PJPAC. Asian Elite Dance Competition, established in 2012, aims to promote the international vision of ballet arts education and the nurturing of young talents.

AEDC aspires to build an artistic exchange platform for all the next generation artists from all over the world. Moreover, the competition is also dedicated to providing scholarship and interview opportunities from world renowned professional schools and companies, in order to broaden the students’ international horizon and deepen their understanding and exploration.

After the different regional competitions during 2023-2024, the Annual Season Final Competition was completed with tremendous success in Beijing,China in July 2024. Many Mainland China and overseas Ballet authorities have been invited to be AEDC Final’s honorable adjudicators. AEDC Final also presents scholarships from world-renowned ballet schools and companies, such as American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Elmhurst Ballet School in Association with Birmingham Royal Ballet Summer School, Queensland National Ballet School Summer Intensive, Seoul Universal Ballet Company Summer Intensive, USA Florida Next Generation Ballet Summer Intensive, Indonesia Marlupi Dance Academy Short-term Intensive, Singapore Yan Ballet Academy Short-term Intensive, Berlin State Ballet School Intensive and so on.

AEDC, entering its 11th anniversary, has been enforcing its initial endeavor to invite international renowned adjudicators and academies to judge, strengthen the bonding among ballet contestants, professional schools and companies, provide valuable opportunities for potential contestants to study abroad and practice in companies, and most important of all, to provide an exchange platform for contestants to learn and realize their learning on stage. Now, we gladly announce the first regional competition of the new competition year 2024-2025 in Hong Kong.

